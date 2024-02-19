La modelo peruana no ganó en su categoría. (Foto: Instagram)
La modelo peruana no ganó en su categoría. (Foto: Instagram)

Este domingo 18 de febrero se llevó a cabo la edición 2024 de los , evento internacional que premia a lo mejor del cine, televisión y música mediante la votación del público donde estaba nominada.

MIRA: ¡Cálmense!: Así fue la reacción de integrantes de ‘JB en ATV’ durante sismo de 5.4

La modelo peruana fue nominada en la categoría “Mejor influenciar latino del 2024″ y competía con famosas como Dani Valle, Kel Calderón, Chingu Amiga, Surthany Hejeij y Tefi Russo. Finalmente, no pudo llevarse el galardón.

La ceremonia se llevó a cabo en el Barker Hangar en Santa Mónica, California (Estados Unidos) y tuvo al actor y escritor chinocanadiense Simu Liu como presentador de la gala. A continuación, la lista completa de los ganadores.

¿Quiénes son los ganadores de los People’s Choice Awards 2024?


Serie del año

  • Grey’s Anatomy - GANADORA
  • Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • Saturday Night Live
  • Ted Lasso
  • The Bear
  • The Last of Us
  • Vanderpump Rules


Actor de televisión del año

  • Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us - GANADOR
  • Chase Stokes, Outer Banks
  • Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
  • Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
  • Kieran Culkin, Succession
  • Samuel L. Jackson, Secret Invasion
  • Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
  • Tom Hiddleston, Loki


Película de drama del año

  • Oppenheimer - GANADORA
  • Creed III
  • Five Nights at Freddy’s
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Leave the World Behind
  • M3GAN
  • Scream VI
  • The Color Purple


Actor/actriz de cine de acción del año

  • Rachel Zegler, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes - GANADORA
  • Brie Larson, The Marvels
  • Chris Pratt, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
  • Gal Gadot, Heart of Stone
  • Jason Momoa, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom
  • Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 4
  • Tom Cruise, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
  • Viola Davis, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

Artista nuevo del año

  • Ice Spice - GANADORA
  • Coi Leray
  • Jelly Roll
  • Jung Kook
  • Noah Kahan
  • Peso Pluma
  • PinkPantheress
  • Stephen Sanchez


Película del año

  • Barbie - GANADORA
  • Fast X
  • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
  • Oppenheimer
  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
  • Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour Film
  • The Little Mermaid
  • The Super Mario Bros. Movie


Talk show diurno del año

  • The Kelly Clarkson Show -GANADOR
  • Good Morning America
  • LIVE with Kelly and Mark
  • Sherri
  • The Drew Barrymore Show
  • The Jennifer Hudson Show
  • The View
  • Today


Show de competencia del año

  • The Voice - GANADOR
  • America’s Got Talent
  • American Idol
  • Big Brother
  • Dancing with the Stars
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race
  • Squid Game: The Challenge
  • Survivor


Tour del año

  • Taylor Swift, The Eras Tour - GANADOR
  • +–=÷x Tour, Ed Sheeran
  • Coldplay Music of the Spheres World Tour
  • Love On Tour, Harry Styles
  • Luke Combs World Tour
  • One Night At A Time World Tour, Morgan Wallen
  • P!nk Summer Carnival
  • Renaissance World Tour, Beyoncé


Actuación cinematográfica del año

  • America Ferrera, Barbie - GANADORA
  • Charles Melton, May December
  • Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
  • Jacob Elordi, Saltburn
  • Melissa McCarthy, The Little Mermaid
  • Natalie Portman, May December
  • Simu Liu, Barbie
  • Viola Davis, Air


Actor/actriz de televisión dramática del año

  • Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show - GANADORA
  • Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
  • Chase Stokes, Outer Banks
  • Ice-T, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
  • Kieran Culkin, Succession
  • Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
  • Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
  • Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Artista country femenina del año

  • Lainey Wilson - GANADORA
  • Ashley McBryde
  • Carly Pearce
  • Carrie Underwood
  • Gabby Barrett
  • Kelsea Ballerini
  • Megan Moroney
  • Shania Twain


Serie de ciencia ficción/fantasía del año

  • Loki - GANADORA
  • Ahsoka
  • American Horror Story: Delicate
  • Black Mirror
  • Ghosts
  • Secret Invasion
  • The Mandalorian
  • The Witcher


Actuación televisiva del año

  • Billie Eilish, Swarm - GANADORA
  • Adjoa Andoh, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
  • Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
  • Jon Hamm, The Morning Show
  • Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
  • Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
  • Steven Yeun, Beef
  • Storm Reid, The Last of Us


Influencer Latino del Año

  • Tefi Russo (GANADORA)
  • Alondra García Miró
  • Dani Valle
  • Kel Calderón
  • Laura Sánchez
  • Luz Carreiro
  • Sujin Kim
  • Surthany Hejeij


Perú21 ePaper, ingresa aquí y pruébalo gratis.


VIDEO RECOMENDADO:

Jaime de Althaus: "¿Por qué el equipo Lava Jato no se concentró en casos de soborno puro?

TAGS RELACIONADOS