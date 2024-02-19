Este domingo 18 de febrero se llevó a cabo la edición 2024 de los People’s Choice Awards, evento internacional que premia a lo mejor del cine, televisión y música mediante la votación del público donde Alondra García-Miró estaba nominada.
La modelo peruana fue nominada en la categoría “Mejor influenciar latino del 2024″ y competía con famosas como Dani Valle, Kel Calderón, Chingu Amiga, Surthany Hejeij y Tefi Russo. Finalmente, no pudo llevarse el galardón.
La ceremonia se llevó a cabo en el Barker Hangar en Santa Mónica, California (Estados Unidos) y tuvo al actor y escritor chinocanadiense Simu Liu como presentador de la gala. A continuación, la lista completa de los ganadores.
¿Quiénes son los ganadores de los People’s Choice Awards 2024?
Serie del año
- Grey’s Anatomy - GANADORA
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
- Only Murders in the Building
- Saturday Night Live
- Ted Lasso
- The Bear
- The Last of Us
- Vanderpump Rules
Actor de televisión del año
- Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us - GANADOR
- Chase Stokes, Outer Banks
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
- Kieran Culkin, Succession
- Samuel L. Jackson, Secret Invasion
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Tom Hiddleston, Loki
Película de drama del año
- Oppenheimer - GANADORA
- Creed III
- Five Nights at Freddy’s
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Leave the World Behind
- M3GAN
- Scream VI
- The Color Purple
Actor/actriz de cine de acción del año
- Rachel Zegler, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes - GANADORA
- Brie Larson, The Marvels
- Chris Pratt, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Gal Gadot, Heart of Stone
- Jason Momoa, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom
- Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 4
- Tom Cruise, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
- Viola Davis, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
Artista nuevo del año
- Ice Spice - GANADORA
- Coi Leray
- Jelly Roll
- Jung Kook
- Noah Kahan
- Peso Pluma
- PinkPantheress
- Stephen Sanchez
Película del año
- Barbie - GANADORA
- Fast X
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Oppenheimer
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour Film
- The Little Mermaid
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Talk show diurno del año
- The Kelly Clarkson Show -GANADOR
- Good Morning America
- LIVE with Kelly and Mark
- Sherri
- The Drew Barrymore Show
- The Jennifer Hudson Show
- The View
- Today
Show de competencia del año
- The Voice - GANADOR
- America’s Got Talent
- American Idol
- Big Brother
- Dancing with the Stars
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Squid Game: The Challenge
- Survivor
Tour del año
- Taylor Swift, The Eras Tour - GANADOR
- +–=÷x Tour, Ed Sheeran
- Coldplay Music of the Spheres World Tour
- Love On Tour, Harry Styles
- Luke Combs World Tour
- One Night At A Time World Tour, Morgan Wallen
- P!nk Summer Carnival
- Renaissance World Tour, Beyoncé
Actuación cinematográfica del año
- America Ferrera, Barbie - GANADORA
- Charles Melton, May December
- Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
- Jacob Elordi, Saltburn
- Melissa McCarthy, The Little Mermaid
- Natalie Portman, May December
- Simu Liu, Barbie
- Viola Davis, Air
Actor/actriz de televisión dramática del año
- Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show - GANADORA
- Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
- Chase Stokes, Outer Banks
- Ice-T, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
- Kieran Culkin, Succession
- Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
- Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
- Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Artista country femenina del año
- Lainey Wilson - GANADORA
- Ashley McBryde
- Carly Pearce
- Carrie Underwood
- Gabby Barrett
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Megan Moroney
- Shania Twain
Serie de ciencia ficción/fantasía del año
- Loki - GANADORA
- Ahsoka
- American Horror Story: Delicate
- Black Mirror
- Ghosts
- Secret Invasion
- The Mandalorian
- The Witcher
Actuación televisiva del año
- Billie Eilish, Swarm - GANADORA
- Adjoa Andoh, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Jon Hamm, The Morning Show
- Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
- Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
- Steven Yeun, Beef
- Storm Reid, The Last of Us
Influencer Latino del Año
- Tefi Russo (GANADORA)
- Alondra García Miró
- Dani Valle
- Kel Calderón
- Laura Sánchez
- Luz Carreiro
- Sujin Kim
- Surthany Hejeij