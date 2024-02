Firefighters prepare to enter the multistorey residential block ravaged by a huge fire, killing at least four people, in Valencia on February 23, 2024. At least four people have died in a vast fire that ripped through a 14-storey apartment block in Valencia in eastern Spain, but officials warned today that the death toll could rise sharply. Fourteen people are still missing, the regional administrator said. (Photo by JOSE JORDAN / AFP)