Heather Walters from #Zephyrhills shared that at first, she thought she had won $1,000, then $100,000. "𝘐𝘮𝘢𝘨𝘪𝘯𝘦 𝘮𝘺 𝘴𝘩𝘰𝘤𝘬 𝘸𝘩𝘦𝘯 𝘐 𝘬𝘦𝘱𝘵 𝘴𝘤𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘤𝘩𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘰 𝘳𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘢𝘭 𝙩𝙝𝙧𝙚𝙚 𝙢𝙤𝙧𝙚 𝙯𝙚𝙧𝙤𝙨!" Read her story here! 👉 https://t.co/VYvqhHUdDr pic.twitter.com/QjEDSwTF4U