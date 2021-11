🚨WANTED for ASSAULT: Do you know this guy? On 11/1/21 at 10:06 PM, in front of 1849 Broadway in Manhattan, the suspect approached a 51-year-old male, threatened to kill him, then struck him with an axe in the left arm. Any info? DM @NYPDTips, or anonymously call 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/MBzfVIvp8m