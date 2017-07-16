Estos son todos los nominados a los Emmys 2017 [FOTOS]

El anuncio de los nominados a los Premios Emmy 2017 sorprendió a muchos. 'Game of Thrones' fue ignorado por la academia debido a que aún no ha sido transmitido este año, pero muchas otras series recibieron nominaciones.

► Este jueves se conocerán a los nominados a los premios Emmy 2017

Entre las producciones que recibieron más nominaciones están 'House of Cards', 'The Crown', 'This is Us' y 'Westworld'.

A continuación, te mostramos la lista de las nominaciones

Actriz principal en una serie de drama

Viola Davis – 'How To Get Away With Murder'

Claire Foy – 'The Crown'

Elizabeth Moss – 'The Handmaid's Tale'

Keri Russell – 'The Americans'

Evan Rachel Wood – 'Westworld'

Robin Wright – 'House of Cards'

Actor principal en una serie de drama

Sterling K. Brown – 'This is Us'

Anthony Hopkins – 'Westworld'

Bob Odenkirk – 'Better Call Saul'

Matthew Rhys – 'The Americans'

Liev Shchreiber – 'Ray Donovan'

Kevin Spacey – 'House of Cards'

Milo Ventimiglia – 'This Is Us'

Actriz principal en una miniserie o película

Carrie Coon – 'Fargo'

Felicity Huffman – 'American Crime'

Nicole Kidman – 'Big Little Lies'

Jessica Lange – 'Feud: Bette And Joan'

Susan Sarandon – 'Feud: Bette And Joan'

Reese Whiterspoon – 'Big Little Lies'

Actor principal en una miniserie o película

Riz Ahmed – 'The Night Of'

Benedict Cumberbatch – 'Sherlock: The Lying Detective (Masterpiece)'

Robert DeNiro – 'The Wizard of Lies'

Ewan McGregor – 'Fargo'

Geoffrey Rush – 'Genious'

Joh Turturro – 'The Night of'

Actriz principal en una serie de comedia

Pamela Adlon – 'Better Things'

Jane Fonda – 'Grace And Frankie'

Allison Janey – 'Mom'

Ellie Kemper – 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt'

Julia Louis-Dreyfus – 'Veep'

Tracee Ellis Ross – 'Black-ish'

Lily Tomlin – 'Grace And Frankie'

Actor principal en una serie de comedia

Anthony Atkins – 'Black-ish'

Aziz Ansari – 'Master of None'

Zach Galifianakis – 'Baskets'

Donald Glover – 'Atlanta'

William H. Macy – 'Shameless'

Jeffrey Tambor – 'Transparent'

Programa reality de Competencia Sobresaliente

'The Amazing Race'

'Ninja Warrior'

'Project Runway'

'Ru-Paul's Drag Race'

'Top Chef'

'The Voice'

Programa talk show de variedades Sobresaliente

'Full Frontal with Samantha Lee'

'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

'Last Week Tonight with John Oliver'

'The Late Late Show with James Corden'

'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert'

'Real Time With Bill Maher'

Miniserie Sobresaliente

'Big Little Lies'

'Fargo'

'Feud: Bette And Joan'

'Genious'

'The Night of'

Serie de comedia sobresaliente

'Atlanta'

'Black-ish'

'Master of None'

'Modern Family'

'Silicon Valley'

'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt'

'Veep'

Serie de drama sobresaliente

'Better Call Saul'

'The Crown'

'The Handmaid's Tale'

'House of Cards'

'Stranger Things'

'This Is Us'

'Westworld'

Si deseas ver la lista completa de nominados, puedes hacer click aquí

Este fue el video de la transmisión en vivo