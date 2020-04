View this post on Instagram

Mi gente, good news! @SOMOSCare in partnership with @WCKitchen @chefjoseandres and @MaestroCares, is working to distribute more than 1,000 meals to Washington Heights, NYC patients, doctors, nurses and the community who have been hit hard by the #COVID19 outbreak. World Central Kitchen took over La Nueva España Restaurant @lanuevaespanany located at 606 West 207th Street. Food will be served Monday-Saturday from 12-2pm. All these efforts go #ChefsForAmerica #StaySafe