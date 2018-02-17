BAFTA 2018: Conoce a todos los nominados de los premios

Este domingo se desarrollará la ceremonia de los premios BAFTA , otorgados por la Academia Británica de Cine y Artes de la Televisión, en la víspera de los Oscar.
La gala donde se premiará a lo mejor del séptimo arte se iniciará a las 4:00 de la tarde (hora peruana) desde Royal Albert Hall de Londres.
A continuación, conoce a todos los nominados de las distintas categorías de los BAFTA 2018.
MEJOR PELÍCULA
Call Me By Your Name
The Darkest Hour
Dunkerque
The Shape of Water
Tres anuncios en las afueras
MEJOR PELÍCULA BRITÁNICA
The Darkest Hour
La muerte de Stalin
Tierra de Dios
Lady Macbeth
Paddington 2
Tres anuncios en las afueras
MEJOR DEBUT DE UN GUIONISTA, DIRECTOR O PRODUCTOR BRITÁNICO
The Ghoul
I am not a witch
Jawbone
Kingdom of us
Lady Macbeth
MEJOR PELÍCULA DE HABLA NO INGLESA
Elle (Francia)
Se lo llevaron: Recuerdos de una niña de Camboya (Camboya)
La doncella (Corea Norte)
Sin amor (Rusia)
El viajante (Irán)
MEJOR DOCUMENTAL
City of ghosts
I Am Not Your Negro
Ícaro
Una verdad muy incómoda: ahora o nunca
Jane
MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN
Coco
Loving Vincent
La vida de Calabacín
MEJOR DIRECTOR
Denis Villeneuve, (Blade Runner 2049)
Luca Guadagnino, (Call Me By Your Name)
Christopher Nolan, (Dunkerque)
Guillermo del Toro, (The Shape of Water)
Martin McDonagh, (Tres anuncios a las afueras)
MEJOR GUIÓN ORIGINAL
Déjame salir
Yo, Tonya
Lady Bird
The Shape of Water
Tres anuncios en las afueras
MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO
Call Me By Your Name
The Death of Stalin
Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool
Molly's Game
Paddington 2
MEJOR ACTRIZ
Annette Bening, (Film Stars don't die in Liverpool)
Frances McDormand, (Tres anuncios en las afueras)
Margot Robbie, (Yo, Tonya)
Sally Hawkins, (The Shape of Water)
Saoirse Ronan, (Lady Bird)
MEJOR ACTOR
Daniel Day-Lewis, (El hilo invisible)
Daniel Kaluuya, (Déjame salir)
Gary Oldman, (The Darkest Hour)
Jamie Bell, (Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool)
Timothée Chalamet, (Call Me By Your Name)
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
Allison Janney, (Yo, Tonya)
Kristin Scott Thomas, (The Darkest Hour)
Laurie Metcalf, (Lady Bird)
Lesley Manville, (El hilo invisible)
Octavia Spencer, (The Shape of Water)
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO
Christopher Plummer, (Todo el dinero del mundo)
Hugh Grant, (Paddington 2)
Sam Rockwell, (Tres anuncios en las afueras)
Willem Dafoe, (The Florida Project)
Woody Harrelson, (Tres anuncios en las afueras)
MEJOR BANDA SONORA
Blade Runner 2049
Call Me By Your Name
Dunkerque
The Darkest Hour
The Shape of Water
MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA
Blade Runner 2049
Call Me By Your Name
Dunkerque
The Shape of Water
The Darkest Hour
MEJOR MONTAJE
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkerque
The Shape of Water
Tres anuncios en las afueras
MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN
La Bella y la Bestia
Blade Runner 2049
The Darkest Hour
Dunkerque
Lady Bird
MEJOR VESTUARIO
La Bella y la Bestia
The Darkest Hour
El hilo invisible
The Shape of Water
Yo, Tonya
MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA
Blade Runner 2049
La reina Victoria y Abdul
Wonder
The Darkest Hour
Yo, Tonya
MEJOR SONIDO
Tres anuncios en las afueras
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkerque
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: Los últimos Jedi
MEJORES EFECTOS ESPECIALES
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkerque
The Shape of Water
La guerra del planeta de los simios
Star Wars: Los últimos Jedi
MEJOR CORTO DE ANIMACIÓN
Have heart
Mamoon
Poles apart
MEJOR CORTO BRITÁNICO
Aamir
Cowboy dave
A drowning man
Work
Wren boys
ESTRELLA EMERGENTE
Daniel Kaluuya
Florence Pugh
Josh O'Connor
Tessa Thompson
Timothée Chalamet
Leer comentarios ( )