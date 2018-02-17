BAFTA 2018: Conoce a todos los nominados de los premios

Este domingo se desarrollará la ceremonia de los premios BAFTA , otorgados por la Academia Británica de Cine y Artes de la Televisión, en la víspera de los Oscar.

La gala donde se premiará a lo mejor del séptimo arte se iniciará a las 4:00 de la tarde (hora peruana) desde Royal Albert Hall de Londres.

A continuación, conoce a todos los nominados de las distintas categorías de los BAFTA 2018.

MEJOR PELÍCULA

Call Me By Your Name

The Darkest Hour

Dunkerque

The Shape of Water

Tres anuncios en las afueras

MEJOR PELÍCULA BRITÁNICA

The Darkest Hour

La muerte de Stalin

Tierra de Dios

Lady Macbeth

Paddington 2

Tres anuncios en las afueras

MEJOR DEBUT DE UN GUIONISTA, DIRECTOR O PRODUCTOR BRITÁNICO

The Ghoul

I am not a witch

Jawbone

Kingdom of us

Lady Macbeth

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE HABLA NO INGLESA

Elle (Francia)

Se lo llevaron: Recuerdos de una niña de Camboya (Camboya)

La doncella (Corea Norte)

Sin amor (Rusia)

El viajante (Irán)

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL

City of ghosts

I Am Not Your Negro

Ícaro

Una verdad muy incómoda: ahora o nunca

Jane

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN

Coco

Loving Vincent

La vida de Calabacín

MEJOR DIRECTOR

Denis Villeneuve, (Blade Runner 2049)

Luca Guadagnino, (Call Me By Your Name)

Christopher Nolan, (Dunkerque)

Guillermo del Toro, (The Shape of Water)

Martin McDonagh, (Tres anuncios a las afueras)

MEJOR GUIÓN ORIGINAL

Déjame salir

Yo, Tonya

Lady Bird

The Shape of Water

Tres anuncios en las afueras

MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO

Call Me By Your Name

The Death of Stalin

Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool

Molly's Game

Paddington 2

MEJOR ACTRIZ

Annette Bening, (Film Stars don't die in Liverpool)

Frances McDormand, (Tres anuncios en las afueras)

Margot Robbie, (Yo, Tonya)

Sally Hawkins, (The Shape of Water)

Saoirse Ronan, (Lady Bird)

MEJOR ACTOR

Daniel Day-Lewis, (El hilo invisible)

Daniel Kaluuya, (Déjame salir)

Gary Oldman, (The Darkest Hour)

Jamie Bell, (Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool)

Timothée Chalamet, (Call Me By Your Name)

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Allison Janney, (Yo, Tonya)

Kristin Scott Thomas, (The Darkest Hour)

Laurie Metcalf, (Lady Bird)

Lesley Manville, (El hilo invisible)

Octavia Spencer, (The Shape of Water)

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

Christopher Plummer, (Todo el dinero del mundo)

Hugh Grant, (Paddington 2)

Sam Rockwell, (Tres anuncios en las afueras)

Willem Dafoe, (The Florida Project)

Woody Harrelson, (Tres anuncios en las afueras)

MEJOR BANDA SONORA

Blade Runner 2049

Call Me By Your Name

Dunkerque

The Darkest Hour

The Shape of Water

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA

Blade Runner 2049

Call Me By Your Name

Dunkerque

The Shape of Water

The Darkest Hour

MEJOR MONTAJE

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkerque

The Shape of Water

Tres anuncios en las afueras

MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN

La Bella y la Bestia

Blade Runner 2049

The Darkest Hour

Dunkerque

Lady Bird

MEJOR VESTUARIO

La Bella y la Bestia

The Darkest Hour

El hilo invisible

The Shape of Water

Yo, Tonya

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA

Blade Runner 2049

La reina Victoria y Abdul

Wonder

The Darkest Hour

Yo, Tonya

MEJOR SONIDO

Tres anuncios en las afueras

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkerque

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: Los últimos Jedi

MEJORES EFECTOS ESPECIALES

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkerque

The Shape of Water

La guerra del planeta de los simios

Star Wars: Los últimos Jedi

MEJOR CORTO DE ANIMACIÓN

Have heart

Mamoon

Poles apart

MEJOR CORTO BRITÁNICO

Aamir

Cowboy dave

A drowning man

Work

Wren boys

ESTRELLA EMERGENTE

Daniel Kaluuya

Florence Pugh

Josh O'Connor

Tessa Thompson

Timothée Chalamet