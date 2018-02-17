Módulos Temas Día
Hoy

PPK

Jorge Barata

Congreso de la República

Chosica

Alberto Fujimori

Odebrecht

Lava Jato

Rusia 2018

Sismo en Arequipa

Paolo Guerrero

BAFTA 2018: Conoce a todos los nominados de los premios

Lo más destacado del séptimo arte se premiará en el Royal Albert Hall de Londres. 

Redacción PERU21
Redacción PERU21

Este domingo se desarrollará la ceremonia de los premios BAFTA , otorgados por la Academia Británica de Cine y Artes de la Televisión, en la víspera de los Oscar.

La gala donde se premiará a lo mejor del séptimo arte se iniciará a las 4:00 de la tarde (hora peruana) desde Royal Albert Hall de Londres.

A continuación, conoce a todos los nominados de las distintas categorías de los BAFTA 2018.

MEJOR PELÍCULA

Call Me By Your Name
The Darkest Hour
Dunkerque
The Shape of Water
Tres anuncios en las afueras

MEJOR PELÍCULA BRITÁNICA

The Darkest Hour
La muerte de Stalin
Tierra de Dios
Lady Macbeth
Paddington 2
Tres anuncios en las afueras

MEJOR DEBUT DE UN GUIONISTA, DIRECTOR O PRODUCTOR BRITÁNICO

The Ghoul
I am not a witch
Jawbone
Kingdom of us
Lady Macbeth

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE HABLA NO INGLESA

Elle (Francia)
Se lo llevaron: Recuerdos de una niña de Camboya (Camboya)
La doncella (Corea Norte)
Sin amor (Rusia)
El viajante (Irán)

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL

City of ghosts
I Am Not Your Negro
Ícaro
Una verdad muy incómoda: ahora o nunca
Jane

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN

Coco
Loving Vincent
La vida de Calabacín

MEJOR DIRECTOR

Denis Villeneuve, (Blade Runner 2049)
Luca Guadagnino, (Call Me By Your Name)
Christopher Nolan, (Dunkerque)
Guillermo del Toro, (The Shape of Water)
Martin McDonagh, (Tres anuncios a las afueras)

MEJOR GUIÓN ORIGINAL

Déjame salir
Yo, Tonya
Lady Bird
The Shape of Water
Tres anuncios en las afueras

MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO

Call Me By Your Name
The Death of Stalin
Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool
Molly's Game
Paddington 2

MEJOR ACTRIZ

Annette Bening, (Film Stars don't die in Liverpool)
Frances McDormand, (Tres anuncios en las afueras)
Margot Robbie, (Yo, Tonya)
Sally Hawkins, (The Shape of Water)
Saoirse Ronan, (Lady Bird)

MEJOR ACTOR

Daniel Day-Lewis, (El hilo invisible)
Daniel Kaluuya, (Déjame salir)
Gary Oldman, (The Darkest Hour)
Jamie Bell, (Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool)
Timothée Chalamet, (Call Me By Your Name)

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Allison Janney, (Yo, Tonya)
Kristin Scott Thomas, (The Darkest Hour)
Laurie Metcalf, (Lady Bird)
Lesley Manville, (El hilo invisible)
Octavia Spencer, (The Shape of Water)

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

Christopher Plummer, (Todo el dinero del mundo)
Hugh Grant, (Paddington 2)
Sam Rockwell, (Tres anuncios en las afueras)
Willem Dafoe, (The Florida Project)
Woody Harrelson, (Tres anuncios en las afueras)

MEJOR BANDA SONORA

Blade Runner 2049
Call Me By Your Name
Dunkerque
The Darkest Hour
The Shape of Water

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA

Blade Runner 2049
Call Me By Your Name
Dunkerque
The Shape of Water
The Darkest Hour

MEJOR MONTAJE

Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkerque
The Shape of Water
Tres anuncios en las afueras

MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN

La Bella y la Bestia
Blade Runner 2049
The Darkest Hour
Dunkerque
Lady Bird

MEJOR VESTUARIO

La Bella y la Bestia
The Darkest Hour
El hilo invisible
The Shape of Water
Yo, Tonya

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA

Blade Runner 2049
La reina Victoria y Abdul
Wonder
The Darkest Hour
Yo, Tonya

MEJOR SONIDO

Tres anuncios en las afueras
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkerque
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: Los últimos Jedi

MEJORES EFECTOS ESPECIALES

Blade Runner 2049
Dunkerque
The Shape of Water
La guerra del planeta de los simios
Star Wars: Los últimos Jedi

MEJOR CORTO DE ANIMACIÓN

Have heart
Mamoon
Poles apart

MEJOR CORTO BRITÁNICO

Aamir
Cowboy dave
A drowning man
Work
Wren boys

ESTRELLA EMERGENTE

Daniel Kaluuya
Florence Pugh
Josh O'Connor
Tessa Thompson
Timothée Chalamet

Tags Relacionados:

Bafta 2018

Leer comentarios ( )

Hoy

PPK

Jorge Barata

Congreso de la República

Chosica

Alberto Fujimori

Odebrecht

Lava Jato

Rusia 2018

Sismo en Arequipa

Paolo Guerrero

Ir a portada