Si bien este mes de mayo ya tiene algunas semanas esto no significa que los títulos gratuitos dejen de llegar, y en especial para los suscriptores a los servicios de ‘PlayStation Plus’ ‘Extra’ y ‘Premium’ incluyendo varias sorpresas.
Así es, todos los gamers poseedores de una PlayStation 4 o PlayStation 5 y que estén suscritos a estos servicios podrán acceder de forma gratuita a 22 videojuegos sin tener que hacer algún pago extra.
MIRA: Se reveló el primer adelanto de ‘Payday 3′ [VIDEO]
Aquí les compartimos la lista completa de todos estos videojuegos:
‘PS Plus Extra’
- ‘Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart’ / PS5.
- ‘Humanity’ / PS4, PS5.
- ‘Watch Dogs: Legion’ / PS4, PS5.
- ‘Dishonored 2′ / PS4.
- ‘Dishonored: Death of the Outsider’ / PS4.
- ‘Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin’ / PS4.
- ‘Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition’ / PS4.
- ‘Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration’ / PS4.
- ‘Shadow of the Tomb Raider’ / PS4.
- ‘Bus Simulator 21: Next Stop’ / PS4, PS5.
- ‘The Evil Within 2′ / PS4.
- ‘Wolfenstein: Youngblood’ / PS4.
- ‘Thymesia’ / PS5.
- ‘Rain World’ / PS4.
- ‘Lake’ / PS4, PS5.
- ‘Conan Exiles’ / PS4.
- ‘Rune Factory 4 Special’ / PS4.
- ‘Soundfall’ / PS4, PS5.
‘PS Plus Premium’
- ‘Syphon Filter: Logan’s Shadow’ / PS4, PS5.
- ‘Blade Dancer: Lineage of Light’ / PS4, PS5.
- ‘Pursuit Force’ / PS4, PS5.
- ‘Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remaster’ / PS4.
Video análisis de ‘Chivalry II’
TE PUEDE INTERESAR
- El terror de ‘Dark Pictures Anthology: The Man of Medan’ ha llegado a Nintendo Switch [VIDEO]
- ‘Sonic Frontiers’ es todo un éxito en ventas [VIDEO]
- Se reveló el primer adelanto de ‘Payday 3′ [VIDEO]