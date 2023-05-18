Nuevos títulos llegan a los niveles extra y premium del servicio de suscripción.
Si bien este mes de mayo ya tiene algunas semanas esto no significa que los títulos gratuitos dejen de llegar, y en especial para los suscriptores a los servicios de incluyendo varias sorpresas.

Así es, todos los gamers poseedores de una PlayStation 4 o PlayStation 5 y que estén suscritos a estos servicios podrán acceder de forma gratuita a 22 videojuegos sin tener que hacer algún pago extra.

Aquí les compartimos la lista completa de todos estos videojuegos:

‘PS Plus Extra’

  • ‘Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart’ / PS5.
  • ‘Humanity’ / PS4, PS5.
  • ‘Watch Dogs: Legion’ / PS4, PS5.
  • ‘Dishonored 2′ / PS4.
  • ‘Dishonored: Death of the Outsider’ / PS4.
  • ‘Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin’ / PS4.
  • ‘Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition’ / PS4.
  • ‘Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration’ / PS4.
  • ‘Shadow of the Tomb Raider’ / PS4.
  • ‘Bus Simulator 21: Next Stop’ / PS4, PS5.
  • ‘The Evil Within 2′ / PS4.
  • ‘Wolfenstein: Youngblood’ / PS4.
  • ‘Thymesia’ / PS5.
  • ‘Rain World’ / PS4.
  • ‘Lake’ / PS4, PS5.
  • ‘Conan Exiles’ / PS4.
  • ‘Rune Factory 4 Special’ / PS4.
  • ‘Soundfall’ / PS4, PS5.

‘PS Plus Premium’

  • ‘Syphon Filter: Logan’s Shadow’ / PS4, PS5.
  • ‘Blade Dancer: Lineage of Light’ / PS4, PS5.
  • ‘Pursuit Force’ / PS4, PS5.
  • ‘Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remaster’ / PS4.

Video análisis de ‘Chivalry II’

