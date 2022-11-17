Para todos los gamers que gustan de los videojuegos musicales la espera por fin ha terminado, y es que ‘Let’s Sing 2023′ ya está a la venta. La nueva entrada de la aclamada franquicia de karaoke está disponible para Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One y Xbox Series X|S.
‘Let’s Sing 2023′ presenta una plétora de éxitos que harán cantar a todo el mundo. Temas actuales como ‘Happier Than Ever’ de Billie Eilish, ‘Butter’ de BTS, ‘Bad Habits’ de Ed Sheeran o ‘You broke me first’ de Tate McRae animarán la fiesta.
Los fans de Disney pueden intentar perfeccionar su interpretación de ‘No hablamos de Bruno’ de Encanto. Y los que quieran ir un poco más a la antigua usanza pueden improvisar con ‘I Want to Break Free’ de Queen o ‘Complicated’ de Avril Lavigne, entre otras.
Aquí te dejamos la lista completa de canciones:
- Ed Sheeran / ‘Bad Habits’.
- BTS / ‘Butter’.
- Billie Eilish / ‘Happier Than Ever’.
- Avril Lavigne / ‘Complicated’.
- Riton x Nightcrawlers ft. Mufasa & Hypeman / ‘Friday’.
- Shouse / ‘Love Tonight’.
- Ben E. King / ‘Stand By Me’.
- Rita Ora / ‘Your Song’.
- Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus / ‘Old Town Road’.
- David Guetta ft Justin Bieber / ‘2U’.
- Jason Derulo / ‘Acapulco’.
- Glass Animals / ‘Heat Waves’.
- The Kid LAROI / ‘Without You’.
- Tate McRae / ‘You broke me first’.
- Queen / ‘I Want to Break Free’.
- Charlie Puth / ‘How long’.
- Eiffel 65 / ‘Blue (Da Ba Dee)’.
- Gotye ft. Kimbra / ‘Somebody That I Used To Know’.
- P!nk / ‘Get The Party Started’.
- Powfu ft. Beabadoobee / ‘Death Bed (Coffee For Your Head)’.
- O-Zone / ‘Dragostea Din Tei’.
- Carl Douglas / ‘Kung Fu Fighting’.
- Meduza ft. Goodboys / ‘Piece Of Your Heart’.
- Coldplay X BTS / ‘My Universe’.
- Ofenbach ft. Lagique / ’Wasted Love’.
- ATB x Topic x A7S / ‘Your Love (9 PM)’.
- Encanto / ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’.
- Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper / ‘Shallow’.
- Clean Bandit ft. Demi Lovato / ‘Solo’.
- Kungs / ‘Never Going Home’.