Diversos artistas y grupos llegan en esta nueva entrega de la franquicia.
Diversos artistas y grupos llegan en esta nueva entrega de la franquicia.

Para todos los gamers que gustan de los musicales la espera por fin ha terminado, y es que ya está a la venta. La nueva entrada de la aclamada franquicia de karaoke está disponible para Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One y Xbox Series X|S.

‘Let’s Sing 2023′ presenta una plétora de éxitos que harán cantar a todo el mundo. Temas actuales como ‘Happier Than Ever’ de Billie Eilish, ‘Butter’ de BTS, ‘Bad Habits’ de Ed Sheeran o ‘You broke me first’ de Tate McRae animarán la fiesta.

MIRA: La segunda temporada de ‘Multiversus’ ha llegado [VIDEO]

Los fans de Disney pueden intentar perfeccionar su interpretación de ‘No hablamos de Bruno’ de Encanto. Y los que quieran ir un poco más a la antigua usanza pueden improvisar con ‘I Want to Break Free’ de Queen o ‘Complicated’ de Avril Lavigne, entre otras.

Aquí te dejamos la lista completa de canciones:

  • Ed Sheeran / ‘Bad Habits’.
  • BTS / ‘Butter’.
  • Billie Eilish / ‘Happier Than Ever’.
  • Avril Lavigne / ‘Complicated’.
  • Riton x Nightcrawlers ft. Mufasa & Hypeman / ‘Friday’.
  • Shouse / ‘Love Tonight’.
  • Ben E. King / ‘Stand By Me’.
  • Rita Ora / ‘Your Song’.
  • Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus / ‘Old Town Road’.
  • David Guetta ft Justin Bieber / ‘2U’.
  • Jason Derulo / ‘Acapulco’.
  • Glass Animals / ‘Heat Waves’.
  • The Kid LAROI / ‘Without You’.
  • Tate McRae / ‘You broke me first’.
  • Queen / ‘I Want to Break Free’.
  • Charlie Puth / ‘How long’.
  • Eiffel 65 / ‘Blue (Da Ba Dee)’.
  • Gotye ft. Kimbra / ‘Somebody That I Used To Know’.
  • P!nk / ‘Get The Party Started’.
  • Powfu ft. Beabadoobee / ‘Death Bed (Coffee For Your Head)’.
  • O-Zone / ‘Dragostea Din Tei’.
  • Carl Douglas / ‘Kung Fu Fighting’.
  • Meduza ft. Goodboys / ‘Piece Of Your Heart’.
  • Coldplay X BTS / ‘My Universe’.
  • Ofenbach ft. Lagique / ’Wasted Love’.
  • ATB x Topic x A7S / ‘Your Love (9 PM)’.
  • Encanto / ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’.
  • Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper / ‘Shallow’.
  • Clean Bandit ft. Demi Lovato / ‘Solo’.
  • Kungs / ‘Never Going Home’.

Tráiler de lanzamiento de ‘Let’s Sing 2023′

TE PUEDE INTERESAR

VEA TAMBIÉN

TAGS RELACIONADOS