Nintendo Switch installed base in Europe reaches 10m.



- 2019 sales up 30% YoY.

- Approx 25% from France.

- The US reached 10m in Dec 2018.

- Japan is at 9.5m alone.



Installed base continues to grow, but Europe remains a weaker market for Nintendo in comparison to US/JP. https://t.co/V1ycPeuEMU