El título de Vertigo Games hará uso de a realidad virtual.
Vertigo Games anunció que su próximo título de realidad virtual, , se lanzará en PlayStation VR y Oculus, PC (Steam) para mediados de este año.

Este título de realidad virtual podrá ser disfrutado hasta por cuatro jugadores, enfrentando una ciudad de Los Ángeles hostil y post-apocalíptica.

Como plus a este anuncio, llega un tráiler el cual podemos apreciar en esta nota.

‘After The Fall’ llegará a PlayStation VR, PC VR y en otras plataformas por anunciar de realidad virtual para mediados de este año.

Nuevo tráiler de ‘After The Fall’

