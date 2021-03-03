Vertigo Games anunció que su próximo título de realidad virtual, ‘After The Fall’, se lanzará en PlayStation VR y Oculus, PC (Steam) para mediados de este año.
Este título de realidad virtual podrá ser disfrutado hasta por cuatro jugadores, enfrentando una ciudad de Los Ángeles hostil y post-apocalíptica.
Como plus a este anuncio, llega un tráiler el cual podemos apreciar en esta nota.
‘After The Fall’ llegará a PlayStation VR, PC VR y en otras plataformas por anunciar de realidad virtual para mediados de este año.
Nuevo tráiler de ‘After The Fall’
