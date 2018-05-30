E3 2018: Estos son algunos títulos confirmados para el evento de videojuegos

El E3 , uno de los más importantes eventos de la industria de los videojuegos, ya cuenta con algunos títulos confirmados para la gala que se celebrará del 12 al 14 de junio de este año en la ciudad de Los Ángeles .

Electronics Art anunció nuevos juegos de EA Sports, The Sims 4 y títulos para móviles, además de un vistazo a 'Anthem' y su más reciente nueva versión de 'Battlefield', informa IGN.

Por su parte, Capcom tendría un juego de acción/aventura para Nintendo Switch, otro juego de acción/aventura para PC/Windows y Xbox One, y un juego de lucha para PC/Windows y PlayStation 4.

Hideaki Itsuno, director de 'Devil May Cry', podría revelar su siguiente juego para la saga durante la ceremonia, y mediante Twitter se dio a entender que el título 'Prey' tendría nuevo contenido descargable (DLC), que sería mostrado en el Showcase de Bethesda.

A continuación la lista de los títulos confirmados para el E3 2018:



- Adventure Time: Pirates of Enchiridion (Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC)

- Anthem (PC, Xbox One, PS4)

- A Plague Tale: Innocence (Xbox One, PS4, PC)

- Battlefield V (Por confirmar)

- Beyond Good and Evil 2 (Por confirmar)

- Call of Cthulhu (PS4, PC, Xbox One)

- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

- Death Stranding (PS4)

- Defender's Quest: Valley of the Forgotten DX (Nintendo Switch)

- Dreams (PS4)

- The Division 2 (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

- Fallout 76 (N/A)

- Farming Simulator 19 (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

- For Honor (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

- Fortnite (PC, Xbox One, PS4, iOS)

- Ghost of Tsushima (PS4)

- GreedFall (Xbox One, PS4, PC)

- Insurgency: Sandstorme (Xbox One, PS4, PC)

- Kingdom Hearts 3 (PS4, Xbox One)

- The Last of Us Part II (PS4)

- Mega Man 11 (Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox One, PS4)

- Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate (Nintendo Switch)

- Ooblets (Xbox One, PC)

- Rage 2 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

- Roller Coaster Tycoon Switch (Nintendo Switch)

- Serious Sam 4: Planet Badass (PC)

- Skull and Bones (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

- Spider-Man (PS4)

- Spintires: MadRunner (Xbox One, PS4, PC, Nintendo Switch)

- Starlink: Battle for Atlas (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

- Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition (PS4, PC)

- Super Smash Bros. (Nintendo Switch)

- The Surge 2 (Xbox One, PS4, PC)

- Team Sonic Racing (Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC)

- Transference (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

- Vampyr (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

