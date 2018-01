'Dragon Ball FighterZ': Anuncian nueva beta abierta del esperado juego de lucha

Greetings DRAGON BALL FighterZ,



As promised, we are back with info on an additional open beta test with improvements to the experience. Open Beta Starts Jan 17, 2018 at 9:00pm PST and ends Jan 18, 2018 at 9:00pm PST (24hrs)



We look forward to seeing you online once again! pic.twitter.com/kR5h0M759c