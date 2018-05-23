'Dragon Ball FighterZ': 'Vegito' y 'Zamasu' fusionado llegan al popular juego de lucha [VIDEOS]

' Dragon Ball FighterZ ', el exitoso título de Bandai Namco que posiblemente se corone como el mejor juego de lucha del año, viene recibiendo contenidos DLC (Contenido descargable) en forma continua, que incluye nuevos personajes.
Esta vez le tocó una aparición exclusiva a 'Vegito SSGSS' (Super Saiyan Blue) junto a 'Zamasu' (Fusionado), quienes ingresarán oficialmente al juego y estarán disponibles desde el próximo 31 de mayo.
Pese a que el anuncio fue hecho por Bandai Namco UK , es muy probable que los personajes estén disponibles para todas las regiones en la fecha anunciada, incluida Latinoamérica.
'Dragon Ball FighterZ' , uno de los títulos que mejor han mostrado la esencia del popular anime de 'Dragon Ball', esta disponible en PS4, Xbox One y PC.
The ultimate fusion warrior is making his way to #DRAGONBALLFighterZ ! SSGSS Vegito is joining the fight and is ready to take on Zamasu!— Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) 21 de mayo de 2018
REPLY and tell us your new lineup once this mighty warrior is released! https://t.co/qBSpAYSwyJ pic.twitter.com/TDNTdpyshc
A new battle of gods is about to begin in #DragonBallFighterZ …Here come SSGSS Vegito and a sneak peek of the dramatic scene with Fused Zamasu!— Bandai Namco UK (@BandaiNamcoUK) 21 de mayo de 2018
Both Fused Zamasu and SSGSS Vegito will be available on 31st May as stand-alone or in the FighterZ Pass! pic.twitter.com/u1wzzr582W
