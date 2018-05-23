Módulos Temas Día
'Dragon Ball FighterZ': 'Vegito' y 'Zamasu' fusionado llegan al popular juego de lucha [VIDEOS]

Los dos personajes ya cuentan con fecha para su llegada a las diversas versiones del videojuego de Bandai Namco .

Redacción PERU21
' Dragon Ball FighterZ ', el exitoso título de  Bandai Namco que posiblemente se corone como el mejor juego de lucha del año, viene recibiendo contenidos DLC (Contenido descargable) en forma continua, que incluye nuevos personajes.  

Esta vez le tocó una aparición exclusiva a 'Vegito SSGSS' (Super Saiyan Blue) junto a 'Zamasu' (Fusionado), quienes ingresarán oficialmente al juego y estarán disponibles desde el próximo 31 de mayo.

Pese a que el anuncio fue hecho por Bandai Namco UK , es muy probable que los personajes estén disponibles para todas las regiones en la fecha anunciada, incluida Latinoamérica.

'Dragon Ball FighterZ' , uno de los títulos que mejor han mostrado la esencia del popular anime de 'Dragon Ball', esta disponible en PS4, Xbox One y PC.

