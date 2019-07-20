Gisele Bündchen de cumpleaños: conoce el nuevo estilo de vida de la modelo

Las pasarelas están de fiesta, pues Gisele Bündchen , una de las modelos más famosas del mundo, cumple hoy 39 años y estamos seguros que lo celebrará de la manera más tranquila debido al nuevo estilo de vida que adoptó.
En su libro autobiográfico "Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life", la brasileña confesó que ahora es fanática de la meditación, la naturaleza y las cosas simples de la vida luego de descubrir que estaba agotada de la agitada rutina que llevaba.
La modelo decidió abrir su corazón y contarle a sus seguidores que antes solo bebía champagne, fumaba cigarrillos y se desplazaba de sesión de fotos a otra durante todo el día.
It’s time to stop and go inward. Sit in silence, listen to your inner voice. Cleanse and get rid of what does not serve you anymore. Leave behind things that are holding you back. We can’t change the past, but the future is in your hands. You have the power to decide who you want to be and in which reality you want to live in. #reflection #newmoon #peace É hora de parar e ir para dentro. Sente-se em silêncio, escute sua voz interior. Faça uma limpeza, libere-se do que não lhe serve mais. Deixe para trás as coisas que estão te segurando. Você não pode mudar o passado, mas o futuro está nas suas mãos. Você tem o poder de decidir quem você quer ser e em qual realidade você quer viver. #reflexão #luanova #paz
Una mala rutina que cambió cuando decidió centrarse en su salud y buscar esas actividades que la impulsaran a luchar contra la ansiedad y en cosas que la hagan feliz.
De esta forma, llegó a la meditación. Una práctica que le aconseja a sus followers que realicen.
Asimismo, cuenta sus experiencias al tener estas nuevas costumbres donde valora el tiempo libre y tener una agenda ordenada, dándole momentos a sus seres queridos y a ella misma.
“Puedo meditar, rezar, pasear por la naturaleza, disfrutar del atardecer o, simplemente, tomarme un momento para respirar profundamente”, expresó en una instantánea que subió a la orilla del mar.
Imagine se nos recarregássemos com a mesma frequência que recarregamos nossos celulares? Muitas vezes só percebemos que estamos cansados quando ficamos completamente esgotados - mentalmente, emocionalmente e fisicamente. Eu definitivamente não me sinto bem quando estou assim, e é por isso que tento achar um tempinho para me recarregar todos os dias, seja meditando, rezando, dando um passeio na natureza, apreciando o nascer do sol ou mesmo apenas respirando profundamente. Acredito que seríamos muito mais felizes se tirássemos um tempinho e recarregássemos nossas baterias todos os dias. O que recarrega tuas baterias? O que te reconecta contigo mesmo e te traz paz? Imagine if we recharged as often as we recharge our phones? Most of the time we don’t realize we are burned out until we are completely drained - mentally, emotionally, and physically. It definitely doesn’t feel good when I'm like this, and that's why I try to find time to recharge every day, whether meditating, praying, taking a walk in nature, enjoying the sunrise or even just taking a moment to breath deeply. I think we would be much happier if we took a little time to recharge our batteries everyday. What recharges your batteries? What helps you to reconnect to yourself and bring you peace?
En otra publicación, la modelo pide a sus fanáticos que se hagan unas preguntas para tratar de encontrarse con su yo interior. Una especie de terapia para sus fieles, de quien espera se alejen de los problemas cotidianos de una forma sencilla.
“Creo que seríamos mucho más felices si nos tomáramos un poco de tiempo para recargarnos las pilas todos los días. ¿Cómo recargas tus pilas? ¿Qué te ayuda a reconectar contigo mismo y te hace sentir en paz?”, son las preguntas que deja Gisele en una especie de tarea.
Obrigada @AnaVilelaoficial por ter criado uma música tão verdadeira. A letra é tão inspiradora que até me arrisquei a cantar #trembala #mandandoamor Thank you @AnaVilelaoficial for such a truthful song.The lyrics are so inspiring that I decided to take a risk and play it. #sendinglove Lyrics: It's not about having all of the people in the world for you It's about knowing that somewhere someone is looking after you It's singing and being able to hear more than your own voice It's about dancing in the rain of life that's falling on us. It is knowing to feel the infinity in a universe so big and so beautiful It's knowing to dream And so make it worth every verse, of that beautiful poem about believing It's not about getting on top of the world, knowing that you won It's about the climb and feeling that the way just made you strong It's being shelter and also home for other hearts And this way have friends with you in all of the situations We can't have everything What would be the fun in this world if it was like that That's why I rather have the smiles, and the gifts that life brought closer to me It's not about everything that your money is able to buy But all of the moments and smile that we get to share all around Not about running against the time to always have more Because when you least expect, your life ran out of time Just hold your son in your arms smile and hold tight your parents while they are here Cause life is a Bullet train , and we are only passengers waiting to leave