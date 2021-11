They call it the best time of year... and no we don't mean the countdown to Christmas 🎅. It's red crab migration season at Christmas Island National Park 🎉! ⠀

⠀

The crabs are well and truly on the move and the crab bridge is heaving 🥳.⠀

⠀

Via Parks Australia

⠀

🦀🦀🦀🦀 pic.twitter.com/QGb6OEIo79