Tomar decisiones no siempre es fácil. Eso lo sabe perfectamente Gwilym Pugh, quien se hizo viral por su increíble cambio físico tras perder 44 kilos y dejarse la barba.
Pugh pasó de ser un tímido empresario a modelo de David Beckham. Todo cambió cuando su peluquero le dijo que estaría mejor si se dejara crecer barba.
"Entonces tenía mucho sobrepeso, trabajaba 12 horas al día, y tenía bastantes lesiones, con lo que no podía entrenar. El negocio iba bien, pero decidí que tenía que arreglar mi vida y recuperar la salud", manifestó a Daily Mail.
So today has been an absolute whirlwind!! I woke up with a banging hangover after the @vo5 @nmemagazine awards to news the article about my personal journey has pretty much gone viral around the world 😱 I’m so incredibly grateful to everyone commenting kind words and supporting me, I think it’s easy to criticise people, especially online, but it’s 2018 and we need to start lifting each other up! Literally anything is possible, even if you’re not aware of it yet. . . PS.. huge thank you to @instagram for making my journey possible!! . . . . . . . #beforeandafter #transformation #gingerbeard #weightloss #fatlossjourney #redhead #gingerhair #gingerman #igtransformation @instagram
Su proceso de cambio fue documentando a través de su cuenta Instagram , la cual le permitió ser contactado por sastre galés Nathan Palmer, quien lo ayudó a meterse de lleno al mundo del modelaje y a trabajar con David Beckham.
Hoy, Pugh, quien es toda una sensación entre los cibernautas, es claro ejemplo de cambio, dedicación y esfuerzo.
