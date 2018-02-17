Módulos Temas Día
Hoy

PPK

Jorge Barata

Congreso de la República

Chosica

Alberto Fujimori

Odebrecht

Lava Jato

Rusia 2018

Sismo en Arequipa

Paolo Guerrero

Hombre se volvió cotizado modelo de David Beckham tras bajar 44 kilos [FOTOS]

Pugh pasó de ser un tímido empresario a modelo del famoso futbolista. Todo cambió cuando su peluquero le dijo que estaría mejor si se dejara crecer barba.

Redacción PERU21
Redacción PERU21

Tomar decisiones no siempre es fácil. Eso lo sabe perfectamente  Gwilym Pugh, quien se hizo viral por su increíble cambio físico tras perder 44 kilos y dejarse la barba. 

Pugh pasó de ser un tímido empresario a modelo de David Beckham. Todo cambió cuando su peluquero le dijo que estaría mejor si se dejara crecer barba.

"Entonces tenía mucho sobrepeso, trabajaba 12 horas al día, y tenía bastantes lesiones, con lo que no podía entrenar. El negocio iba bien, pero decidí que tenía que arreglar mi vida y recuperar la salud", manifestó a  Daily Mail.

Su proceso de cambio fue documentando a través de su cuenta Instagram , la cual le permitió ser contactado por sastre galés Nathan Palmer, quien lo ayudó a meterse de lleno al mundo del modelaje y a trabajar con David Beckham.

Hoy, Pugh, quien es toda una sensación entre los cibernautas, es claro ejemplo de cambio, dedicación y esfuerzo.

Tags Relacionados:

David Beckham

Instagram

Gwilym Pugh

Leer comentarios ( )

Te puede interesar

Hoy

PPK

Jorge Barata

Congreso de la República

Chosica

Alberto Fujimori

Odebrecht

Lava Jato

Rusia 2018

Sismo en Arequipa

Paolo Guerrero

Ir a portada