Con el rostro sangrando y casi inconsciente, un señor de 62 años fue atendido por lo paramédicos en un partido de fútbol americano en Estados Unidos. ¿La razón? Un joven le propinó certeros puñetazos luego de que el agredido le reclamara que no lo dejaban ver el encuentro.
Sucedió en medio del choque entre el Carolina Panthers y el Philadelphia Eagles que se desarrolló en el Bank of America Stadium de Charlotte. Este fue un duelo de la National Football League (NFL), la mayor liga de fútbol americano profesional de Estados Unidos.
Estas imágenes rápidamente se viralizaron en redes sociales. En ellas, se observa que el agresor vestía una camiseta de los Panthers, se para de su asiento para encarar al sujeto que —desde inicios del partido— le venía reclamando que su novia no lo dejaba ver el duelo.
Los testigos tuvieron que entrometerse para calmar al muchacho. En las fotos de Instagram, se aprecia que la sangre del señor cae por gotas desde su pómulo derecho.
De acuerdo con Infobae, "los Panthers han identificado al joven agresor y están trabajando con la Policía local para presentar cargos, según un comunicado del propio equipo".
dude bro & his chicka were standing for the entire game. words gradually got more and more escalated. there previously was a single mom and her son between us, they left halfway through the 3rd. after that, the lid was off. the dude took offense to the couple never sitting down and obstructing his view. the victim telling the dude bro how they’re being jerks and how rude they are for not sitting. the dude bro turns around and calls the victim a “geriatric fuck”, “faggot”, and “hick”. then sucker punches him right in the face. i don’t know if he got away or left in handcuffs, but i hope it’s the latter. edit: to clarify further, both the puncher and punchee were wearing Panthers attire. The assailant was seated in section 541, row 24, seat 10.
Leer comentarios ()