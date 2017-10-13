Módulos Temas Día
¡Insólito! Fanático agrede a adulto mayor porque le reclamó que no lo dejaba ver el partido [VIDEO]

El enfurecido muchacho no titubeó en propinarle un certero puñetazo en el rostro que  dejó casi inconsciente al señor.

Redacción PERU21
Redacción PERU21

Con el rostro sangrando y casi inconsciente, un señor de 62 años fue atendido por lo paramédicos en un partido de fútbol americano en Estados Unidos. ¿La razón? Un joven le propinó certeros puñetazos luego de que el agredido le reclamara que no lo dejaban ver el encuentro.

Sucedió en medio del choque entre el Carolina Panthers y el Philadelphia Eagles que se desarrolló en el Bank of America Stadium de Charlotte. Este fue un duelo de la National Football League (NFL), la mayor liga de fútbol americano profesional de Estados Unidos.

Estas imágenes rápidamente se viralizaron en redes sociales. En ellas, se observa que el agresor vestía una camiseta de los Panthers, se para de su asiento para encarar al sujeto que —desde inicios del partido— le venía reclamando que su novia no lo dejaba ver el duelo.

Los testigos tuvieron que entrometerse para calmar al muchacho. En las fotos de Instagram, se aprecia que la sangre del señor cae por gotas desde su pómulo derecho.

De acuerdo con Infobae, "los Panthers han identificado al joven agresor y están trabajando con la Policía local para presentar cargos, según un comunicado del propio equipo".

