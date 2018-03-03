Este domingo se realizará la 90 edición los premios Oscar 2018. La importante gala de la industria cinematográfica promete volver a ser, como todos los años, un momento especial para todos los amantes del séptimo arte.

En la siguiente nota podrás conocer a todos los nominados de las 24 categorías.

Mejor actor

-TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET-'Call Me by Your Name'

-DANIEL DAY-LEWIS-'Phantom Thread'

-DANIEL KALUUYA-'Get Out'

-GARY OLDMAN-'Darkest Hour'

-DENZEL WASHINGTON-'Roman J. Israel, Esq.'

Mejor actor de reparto

-WILLEM DAFOE-'The Florida Project'

-WOODY HARRELSON-'Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri'

-RICHARD JENKINS-'The Shape of Water'

-CHRISTOPHER PLUMMER-'All the Money in the World'

-SAM ROCKWELL-'Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri'

Mejor actriz

-SALLY HAWKINS-'The Shape of Water'

-FRANCES MCDORMAND-'Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri'

-MARGOT ROBBIE-'I, Tonya'

-SAOIRSE RONAN-'Lady Bird'

-MERYL STREEP-'The Post'

Mejor actriz de reparto

-MARY J. BLIGE-'Mudbound'

-ALLISON JANNEY-'I, Tonya'

-LESLEY MANVILLE-'Phantom Thread'

-LAURIE METCALF-'Lady Bird'

-OCTAVIA SPENCER-'The Shape of Water'

Mejor película:

-'Call Me By Your Name'

-'Darkest Hour'

-'Dunkirk'

-'Get Out'

'Lady Bird'

-'Phantom Thread'

-'The Post'

-'The Shape of Water'

-'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri'

Mejor película animada

-THE BOSS BABY

-THE BREADWINNER

-COCO

-FERDINAND

-LOVING VINCENT



Mejor director

-'Dunkirk', Christopher Nolan

-'Get Out', Jordan Peele

-'Lady Bird', Greta Gerwig

-'Phantom Thread', Paul Thomas Anderson

-'The Shape of Water', Guillermo del Toro.

Mejor guión adaptado

-Call Me By Your Name (James Ivory)

-The Disaster Artist (Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber)

-Logan (Scott Frank & James Mangold and Michael Green)

-Apuesta Maestra (Aaron Sorkin)

-Mudbound (Virgil Williams and Dee Rees)

Mejor guión original

-Un amor inesperado (Emily V. Gordon & Kumail Nanjiani)

-Huye! (Jordan Peele)

-Lady Bird (Greta Gerwig)

-The Shape of Water (Guillermo del Toro)

-Tres anuncios por un crimen (Martin McDonagh)

Película en lengua extranjera

-'Una mujer fantástica' (Chile)

-'El insulto' (Líbano)

-'Sin amor' (Rusia)

-'La herida' (Sudáfrica)

-'The Square' (Suecia)

Mejor maquillaje y peinado

-Las horas más oscuras (Ivana Primorac, Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski, Lucy Sibbick)

-Victoria y Abdul

-Extraordinario (Naomi Bakstad, Robert A. Pandini, Arjen Tuiten)

Mejor documental

-'Abacus: Small Enough to Jail'

-'Faces Places'

-'Icarus'

-'Last Men in Aleppo'

-'Strong Island'

Mejor documental corto

-Edith and Eddie

-Heaven is a Traffic Jam on a 405

-Heroin

-Knife Skillsmaqui

-Traffic Stop

Mejor diseño de producción

-‘La bella y la bestia’

-‘Blade Runner 2049’

-‘Dunkirk’

-‘El instante más oscuro’

-‘The Shape of Water’

Mejor fotografía

-‘Blade Runner 2049’

-‘Dunkirk’

-‘El instante más oscuro’

-‘The Shape of Water’

-‘Mudbound’.

Mejor edición

-BABY DRIVER-Paul Machliss and Jonathan Amos

-DUNKIRK-Lee Smith

-I, TONYA-Tatiana S. Riegel

-THE SHAPE OF WATER-Sidney Wolinsky

-THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI-Jon Gregory

Mejor diseño de vestuario

-‘La bella y la bestia’

-‘El instante más oscuro’

-‘El hilo invisible’

-‘The Shape of Water’

-‘Victoria y Abdul’

Mejor edición de sonido

-‘Baby Driver’

-‘Blade Runner 2049’

-‘Dunkirk’

-‘The Shape of Water’

-‘Star Wars: Los últimos jedi’

Mejor mezcla de sonido

-‘Baby Driver’

-‘Blade Runner 2049’

-‘Dunkirk’

-‘The Shape of Water’

-‘Star Wars: Los últimos jedi’

Mejor corto de animación

-‘Dear Basketball’

-‘Garden Party’

-‘Lou’ ‘Negative Space’

-‘Revolting Rhymes’

Cortometraje

-‘DeKalb Elementary’

-‘The Eleven O’clock’

-‘My Nephew Emmet’

-‘The Silent Child’

-‘Watu Wote’

Mejor banda sonora original

-‘Dunkirk’

‘El hilo invisible’

‘Tres anuncios en las afueras’

‘Star Wars: Los últimos jedi’

-‘The Shape of Water’

Mejor canción

-‘Mighty river’, de ‘Mudbound’

-‘The Mistery of Love’, de ‘Call Me By Your Name’

-‘Remember Me’, de ‘Coco’

-‘Stand Up For something’, de ‘Marshall’

-‘This Is Me’, de ‘El gran Showman’

Mejores efectos visuales

-‘Blade Runner 2049’

-‘Star Wars: Los últimos jedi’

-‘Guardianes de la galaxia: vol. 2’

-‘Kong: Skull Island’

-‘La guerra del planeta de los simios’