Conoce a todos los nominados de la 90 edición de los Oscar 2018

La importante gala de la industria cinematográfica promete volver a ser, como todos los años, un momento especial para todos los amantes del séptimo arte.

Redacción PERU21

Este domingo se realizará la 90 edición los premios Oscar 2018. La importante gala de la industria cinematográfica promete volver a ser, como todos los años, un momento especial para todos los amantes del séptimo arte.

En la siguiente nota podrás conocer a todos los nominados de las 24 categorías.

Mejor actor

-TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET-'Call Me by Your Name'
-DANIEL DAY-LEWIS-'Phantom Thread'
-DANIEL KALUUYA-'Get Out'
-GARY OLDMAN-'Darkest Hour'
-DENZEL WASHINGTON-'Roman J. Israel, Esq.'

Mejor actor de reparto

-WILLEM DAFOE-'The Florida Project'
-WOODY HARRELSON-'Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri'
-RICHARD JENKINS-'The Shape of Water'
-CHRISTOPHER PLUMMER-'All the Money in the World'
-SAM ROCKWELL-'Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri'

Mejor actriz

-SALLY HAWKINS-'The Shape of Water'
-FRANCES MCDORMAND-'Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri'
-MARGOT ROBBIE-'I, Tonya'
-SAOIRSE RONAN-'Lady Bird'
-MERYL STREEP-'The Post'

Mejor actriz de reparto

-MARY J. BLIGE-'Mudbound'
-ALLISON JANNEY-'I, Tonya'
-LESLEY MANVILLE-'Phantom Thread'
-LAURIE METCALF-'Lady Bird'
-OCTAVIA SPENCER-'The Shape of Water'

Mejor película:

-'Call Me By Your Name'
-'Darkest Hour'
-'Dunkirk'
-'Get Out'
'Lady Bird'
-'Phantom Thread'
-'The Post'
-'The Shape of Water'
-'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri'

Mejor película animada

-THE BOSS BABY
-THE BREADWINNER
-COCO
-FERDINAND
-LOVING VINCENT

Mejor director

-'Dunkirk', Christopher Nolan
-'Get Out', Jordan Peele
-'Lady Bird', Greta Gerwig
-'Phantom Thread', Paul Thomas Anderson
-'The Shape of Water', Guillermo del Toro.

Mejor guión adaptado

-Call Me By Your Name (James Ivory)
-The Disaster Artist (Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber)
-Logan (Scott Frank & James Mangold and Michael Green)
-Apuesta Maestra (Aaron Sorkin)
-Mudbound (Virgil Williams and Dee Rees)

Mejor guión original

-Un amor inesperado (Emily V. Gordon & Kumail Nanjiani)
-Huye! (Jordan Peele)
-Lady Bird (Greta Gerwig)
-The Shape of Water (Guillermo del Toro)
-Tres anuncios por un crimen (Martin McDonagh)

Película en lengua extranjera

-'Una mujer fantástica' (Chile)
-'El insulto' (Líbano)
-'Sin amor' (Rusia)
-'La herida' (Sudáfrica)
-'The Square' (Suecia)

Mejor maquillaje y peinado

-Las horas más oscuras (Ivana Primorac, Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski, Lucy Sibbick)
-Victoria y Abdul
-Extraordinario (Naomi Bakstad, Robert A. Pandini, Arjen Tuiten)

Mejor documental 

-'Abacus: Small Enough to Jail'
-'Faces Places'
-'Icarus'
-'Last Men in Aleppo'
-'Strong Island'

Mejor documental corto

-Edith and Eddie
-Heaven is a Traffic Jam on a 405
-Heroin
-Knife Skillsmaqui
-Traffic Stop

Mejor diseño de producción

-‘La bella y la bestia’
-‘Blade Runner 2049’
-‘Dunkirk’
-‘El instante más oscuro’
-‘The Shape of Water’

Mejor fotografía

-‘Blade Runner 2049’
-‘Dunkirk’
-‘El instante más oscuro’
-‘The Shape of Water’
-‘Mudbound’.

Mejor edición

-BABY DRIVER-Paul Machliss and Jonathan Amos
-DUNKIRK-Lee Smith
-I, TONYA-Tatiana S. Riegel
-THE SHAPE OF WATER-Sidney Wolinsky
-THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI-Jon Gregory

Mejor diseño de vestuario

-‘La bella y la bestia’
-‘El instante más oscuro’
-‘El hilo invisible’
-‘The Shape of Water’
-‘Victoria y Abdul’

Mejor edición de sonido

-‘Baby Driver’
-‘Blade Runner 2049’
-‘Dunkirk’
-‘The Shape of Water’
-‘Star Wars: Los últimos jedi’

Mejor mezcla de sonido

-‘Baby Driver’
-‘Blade Runner 2049’
-‘Dunkirk’
-‘The Shape of Water’
-‘Star Wars: Los últimos jedi’

Mejor corto de animación

-‘Dear Basketball’
-‘Garden Party’
-‘Lou’ ‘Negative Space’
-‘Revolting Rhymes’

Cortometraje

-‘DeKalb Elementary’
-‘The Eleven O’clock’
-‘My Nephew Emmet’
-‘The Silent Child’
-‘Watu Wote’

Mejor banda sonora original

-‘Dunkirk’
‘El hilo invisible’
‘Tres anuncios en las afueras’
‘Star Wars: Los últimos jedi’
-‘The Shape of Water’

Mejor canción

-‘Mighty river’, de ‘Mudbound’
-‘The Mistery of Love’, de ‘Call Me By Your Name’
-‘Remember Me’, de ‘Coco’
-‘Stand Up For something’, de ‘Marshall’
-‘This Is Me’, de ‘El gran Showman’

Mejores efectos visuales

-‘Blade Runner 2049’
-‘Star Wars: Los últimos jedi’
-‘Guardianes de la galaxia: vol. 2’
-‘Kong: Skull Island’
-‘La guerra del planeta de los simios’

Oscar 2018

