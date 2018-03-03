Este domingo se realizará la 90 edición los premios Oscar 2018. La importante gala de la industria cinematográfica promete volver a ser, como todos los años, un momento especial para todos los amantes del séptimo arte.
En la siguiente nota podrás conocer a todos los nominados de las 24 categorías.
Mejor actor
-TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET-'Call Me by Your Name'
-DANIEL DAY-LEWIS-'Phantom Thread'
-DANIEL KALUUYA-'Get Out'
-GARY OLDMAN-'Darkest Hour'
-DENZEL WASHINGTON-'Roman J. Israel, Esq.'
Mejor actor de reparto
-WILLEM DAFOE-'The Florida Project'
-WOODY HARRELSON-'Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri'
-RICHARD JENKINS-'The Shape of Water'
-CHRISTOPHER PLUMMER-'All the Money in the World'
-SAM ROCKWELL-'Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri'
Mejor actriz
-SALLY HAWKINS-'The Shape of Water'
-FRANCES MCDORMAND-'Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri'
-MARGOT ROBBIE-'I, Tonya'
-SAOIRSE RONAN-'Lady Bird'
-MERYL STREEP-'The Post'
Mejor actriz de reparto
-MARY J. BLIGE-'Mudbound'
-ALLISON JANNEY-'I, Tonya'
-LESLEY MANVILLE-'Phantom Thread'
-LAURIE METCALF-'Lady Bird'
-OCTAVIA SPENCER-'The Shape of Water'
Mejor película:
-'Call Me By Your Name'
-'Darkest Hour'
-'Dunkirk'
-'Get Out'
'Lady Bird'
-'Phantom Thread'
-'The Post'
-'The Shape of Water'
-'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri'
Mejor película animada
-THE BOSS BABY
-THE BREADWINNER
-COCO
-FERDINAND
-LOVING VINCENT
Mejor director
-'Dunkirk', Christopher Nolan
-'Get Out', Jordan Peele
-'Lady Bird', Greta Gerwig
-'Phantom Thread', Paul Thomas Anderson
-'The Shape of Water', Guillermo del Toro.
Mejor guión adaptado
-Call Me By Your Name (James Ivory)
-The Disaster Artist (Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber)
-Logan (Scott Frank & James Mangold and Michael Green)
-Apuesta Maestra (Aaron Sorkin)
-Mudbound (Virgil Williams and Dee Rees)
Mejor guión original
-Un amor inesperado (Emily V. Gordon & Kumail Nanjiani)
-Huye! (Jordan Peele)
-Lady Bird (Greta Gerwig)
-The Shape of Water (Guillermo del Toro)
-Tres anuncios por un crimen (Martin McDonagh)
Película en lengua extranjera
-'Una mujer fantástica' (Chile)
-'El insulto' (Líbano)
-'Sin amor' (Rusia)
-'La herida' (Sudáfrica)
-'The Square' (Suecia)
Mejor maquillaje y peinado
-Las horas más oscuras (Ivana Primorac, Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski, Lucy Sibbick)
-Victoria y Abdul
-Extraordinario (Naomi Bakstad, Robert A. Pandini, Arjen Tuiten)
Mejor documental
-'Abacus: Small Enough to Jail'
-'Faces Places'
-'Icarus'
-'Last Men in Aleppo'
-'Strong Island'
Mejor documental corto
-Edith and Eddie
-Heaven is a Traffic Jam on a 405
-Heroin
-Knife Skillsmaqui
-Traffic Stop
Mejor diseño de producción
-‘La bella y la bestia’
-‘Blade Runner 2049’
-‘Dunkirk’
-‘El instante más oscuro’
-‘The Shape of Water’
Mejor fotografía
-‘Blade Runner 2049’
-‘Dunkirk’
-‘El instante más oscuro’
-‘The Shape of Water’
-‘Mudbound’.
Mejor edición
-BABY DRIVER-Paul Machliss and Jonathan Amos
-DUNKIRK-Lee Smith
-I, TONYA-Tatiana S. Riegel
-THE SHAPE OF WATER-Sidney Wolinsky
-THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI-Jon Gregory
Mejor diseño de vestuario
-‘La bella y la bestia’
-‘El instante más oscuro’
-‘El hilo invisible’
-‘The Shape of Water’
-‘Victoria y Abdul’
Mejor edición de sonido
-‘Baby Driver’
-‘Blade Runner 2049’
-‘Dunkirk’
-‘The Shape of Water’
-‘Star Wars: Los últimos jedi’
Mejor mezcla de sonido
-‘Baby Driver’
-‘Blade Runner 2049’
-‘Dunkirk’
-‘The Shape of Water’
-‘Star Wars: Los últimos jedi’
Mejor corto de animación
-‘Dear Basketball’
-‘Garden Party’
-‘Lou’ ‘Negative Space’
-‘Revolting Rhymes’
Cortometraje
-‘DeKalb Elementary’
-‘The Eleven O’clock’
-‘My Nephew Emmet’
-‘The Silent Child’
-‘Watu Wote’
Mejor banda sonora original
-‘Dunkirk’
‘El hilo invisible’
‘Tres anuncios en las afueras’
‘Star Wars: Los últimos jedi’
-‘The Shape of Water’
Mejor canción
-‘Mighty river’, de ‘Mudbound’
-‘The Mistery of Love’, de ‘Call Me By Your Name’
-‘Remember Me’, de ‘Coco’
-‘Stand Up For something’, de ‘Marshall’
-‘This Is Me’, de ‘El gran Showman’
Mejores efectos visuales
-‘Blade Runner 2049’
-‘Star Wars: Los últimos jedi’
-‘Guardianes de la galaxia: vol. 2’
-‘Kong: Skull Island’
-‘La guerra del planeta de los simios’
Leer comentarios ( )