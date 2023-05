The brother of former Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, Miguel Kuczynski, gives a statement to the press against the 36-month preventive detention sentence given to ex-leader, outside the family residence in Lima on April 21, 2019. Pedro Pablo Kuczynski was urgently taken to hospital on April 17, 2019 after suffering from high blood pressure, lawmaker Gilbert Violeta said. He was arrested the week before and was being held under a 10-day preliminary detention until April 20, accused of money laundering. The public prosecutor accuses Kuczynski of passing laws to favour Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht when he was finance minister during Alejandro Toledo's government (2001-2006). / AFP / Cris BOURONCLE