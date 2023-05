(L-R) Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, Suriname's President Chan Santokhi, Guyana's President Irfaan Ali, Colombia's President Gustavo Petro, Bolivia's President Luis Arce, Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez, Chile's President Gabriel Boric, Ecuador's President Guillermo Lasso, Paraguay's President Mario Abdo Benitez, Uruguay's President Luis Lacalle Pou, and Peru's Prime Minister Alberto Otarola pose for a family photo at the Itamaraty palace in Brasilia on May 30, 2023. Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva called for South American unity Tuesday as he welcomed fellow leaders for a "retreat" to strengthen ties in a region where left-wing governments are newly back in style. (Photo by SERGIO LIMA / AFP)