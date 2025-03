Zelenski tuvo una cordial reunión con miembros del Senado de Estados Unidos

An important visit to the United States. In Washington, I met with a bipartisan delegation from the U.S. Senate.

Our discussions focused on the continued military assistance for Ukraine, relevant legislative initiatives, my meeting with President Trump, efforts to achieve a just… pic.twitter.com/KJcosUpygc

— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 28, 2025