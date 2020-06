View this post on Instagram

Please Share : Missing Soldier Vanessa Guillen More and more join each day for Vanessa ! We need more, we need more voices to be heard ! we need answers! we need justice ! Vanessa nor any women in the military should be disrespected, they are also risking there life’s everyday for us ! Fort Hood Military Base will keep failing our fellow soldiers ! Fort Hood has the lowest retention, suicide rates percentage doubles every year, missing people increases, two mass shootings, incompetent leadership , soldiers die during training exercises, leadership is toxic, high rates of sexual harassment, abuse, assault, and rape, various prostitution rings,damage housing, and dishonorable! No more victims, we need justice, we demand vanessa back, we will not stop until we Find Vanessa Guillen #FindVanessaGuillen #ShutDownFortHoodBase