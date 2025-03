Trump amenaza a Rusia con sanciones y aranceles si no deja de "golpear" a Ucrania

Last night, the Russian army carried out another massive attack on our energy infrastructure. Various facilities were targeted in several regions – Odesa, Poltava, Chernihiv, and Ternopil. In total, the Russians used nearly 70 missiles, both cruise and ballistic, as well as… pic.twitter.com/bpj5XCPYSW

— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 7, 2025