¡Adiós, maestro! Así despidió el elenco de 'The Big Bang Theory' a Stephen Hawking

El físico británico falleció la noche del último martes en su casa de Cambridge ( Inglaterra ), a los 76 años.

El elenco de la serie se despidió del científico agradeciendo su participación en varios capítulos. (GETTY)

Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) interpretó a un físico en 'The Big Bang Theory', donde Stephen Hawking era su máximo influenciador. (GETTY)

Hawking fue gran influenciador en la serie de TV. (GETTY)

'The Big Bang Theory' es una de las series más exitosas en la historia de la TV. (GETTY)

Uno de los últimos eventos donde participó Hawking fue en abril del 2016 en el observatorio 'One World' en Nueva York. (GETTY)

Redacción PERU21
Redacción PERU21

Uno de los mejores representantes de la investigación científica a nivel mundial nos ha dejado para siempre. El físico británico, Stephen Hawking falleció la noche del último martes en su casa de Cambridge ( Inglaterra ), a los 76 años. 

A los 22 años, el famoso científico fue diagnosticado con esclerosis lateral amiotrófica, dejándolo postrado en una silla de ruedas e incapaz de hablar sin la ayuda de un sintetizador de voz. Los médicos en esa época, le señalaron que solo viviría dos años. 

Este personaje fue la inspiración para muchos personajes de televisión como Sheldon Cooper (interprepado por Jim Parsons), protagonista de la serie ' The Big Bang Theory '. Justamente, el nombre de esta serie de TV lleva el nombre de la teoría con la que Hawking se refirió al origen del espacio y el tiempo. 

Vía Instagram , cada actor se despidió del científico, quien participó en varios episodios de la serie. 

Johnny Galecki (Leonard Hofstadter); Kaley Cuoco (Penny) y Mayim Bialik (Amy Farrah Fowler) publicaron "fue un honor tenerle en 'The Big Bang Theory'. Gracias por inspirarnos a nosotros y al mundo". 

