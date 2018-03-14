Uno de los mejores representantes de la investigación científica a nivel mundial nos ha dejado para siempre. El físico británico, Stephen Hawking falleció la noche del último martes en su casa de Cambridge ( Inglaterra ), a los 76 años.
A los 22 años, el famoso científico fue diagnosticado con esclerosis lateral amiotrófica, dejándolo postrado en una silla de ruedas e incapaz de hablar sin la ayuda de un sintetizador de voz. Los médicos en esa época, le señalaron que solo viviría dos años.
Este personaje fue la inspiración para muchos personajes de televisión como Sheldon Cooper (interprepado por Jim Parsons), protagonista de la serie ' The Big Bang Theory '. Justamente, el nombre de esta serie de TV lleva el nombre de la teoría con la que Hawking se refirió al origen del espacio y el tiempo.
Vía Instagram , cada actor se despidió del científico, quien participó en varios episodios de la serie.
It was truly such an honor getting to work with the incredible Stephen Hawking.. He made us laugh and we made him laugh. His life and career workings have been many a subject matter on @thebigbangtheory__ and we are all better for it. You will be missed but the world is grateful for the knowledge and courage you leave in your path. Thank you for being an inspiration to everyone 🙏🏼 #stephenhawking ♥️
As we near Pi day (3.14) I join the global community in mourning the loss of the greatest physicist of our era. #StephenHawking is free from the physical constraints of this earthly condition we all exist in and he is soaring above us now marveling at it all. Thank you Dr. Hawking for enlightening us and blessing us with your wisdom and courage.
Johnny Galecki (Leonard Hofstadter); Kaley Cuoco (Penny) y Mayim Bialik (Amy Farrah Fowler) publicaron "fue un honor tenerle en 'The Big Bang Theory'. Gracias por inspirarnos a nosotros y al mundo".
