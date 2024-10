Perrito que recibió disparos por defender su hogar fue dado de alta entre aplausos [VIDEO]

This Dog named Lucky was shot many times while fighting robbers who broke into his house. Lucky won the fight for his life, which lasted 54 days, having three surgeries. Lucky was sent home from the hospital as a hero. 💛🤗💛

pic.twitter.com/B3b6cPmImz

— Vaibhaw Purohit | Motivation (@FreakyTheory) May 28, 2024