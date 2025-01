OMS: Ocho muertos por posible brote del virus de Marburgo en Tanzania

On 13 January 2025, @WHO informed its Member States and International Health Regulations (IHR) State Parties of an outbreak of suspected #Marburg Virus Disease in Kagera region, #Tanzania, using our secure web-based platform – the Event Information Site (EIS).

— Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) January 14, 2025