"You have a bad group of people out there, and they're using George Floyd.. to try and do some bad things," @realDonaldTrump tells @seanspicer.



"We have ANTIFA, we have anarchists, we have terrorists, looters. We have a lot of bad people in those groups." https://t.co/VlT7z8drtO pic.twitter.com/oH9vtqfD65