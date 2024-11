Manifestantes neonazis se reúnen frente a obra 'El diario de Ana Frank' en Michigan

People with Nazi flags harass citizens in Mid-Michigan

Laura Goldtwait, commander at the Howell American Legion, said she believes the group was there to intimidate people, something the legion doesn’t stand for. #Michigan #Antisemitism https://t.co/Cf4T1aU76c pic.twitter.com/QIPIuUbjio

— Michigan News Source (@MINewsSource) November 11, 2024