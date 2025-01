Operativo de la DEA: Capturan a miembros del Tren de Aragua en Estados Unidos (VIDEOS)

An early AM raid of a makeshift nightclub in Adams County. #DEA, @ERODenver, @HSIDenver, @ATFHQ along w local partners seize drugs, cash, weapons.

This was invite-only - dozens connected to the Tren de Aragua (TdA) gang were there.

This bus took away nearly 50 illegal aliens. pic.twitter.com/hQDtonGW9Z

— DEARockyMountain (@DEAROCKYMTNDiv) January 26, 2025