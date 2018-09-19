Hoy

Cuestión de confianza

Martín Vizcarra 

Alianza Lima 

Selección peruana 

Ricardo Gareca

Comisión Lava Jato

Keiko Fujimori 

ONPE

Elecciones 2018 

¿Dónde votar?

Miembro de Mesa 

en vivo

Taxista por aplicativo llega ebrio a servicio y pasajero termina conduciendo

A través de sus redes sociales , el joven compartió un 'selfie' con el conductor inconsciente y un video donde se evidenciaba su deplorable embriaguez.

Indonesia

Al percatarse del estado de taxista, el joven optó por tomar control del vehículo y conducir el mismo. (Twitter/@suryaoruganti)

Redacción PERÚ21
Redacción PERÚ21

Peculiar situación. Un sujeto, identificado como Surya Oruganti, compartió en su cuenta de Twitter que pidió un taxi por aplicativo y el conductor llegó ebrio al punto de recojo, el aeropuerto de Kempegowda, Bangalore, India.

Al percatarse del estado de taxista, el joven optó por tomar control del vehículo y conducir el mismo. A través de su red social, Oruganti incluso compartió un 'selfie' con el conductor inconsciente y un video donde evidencia su deplorable embriaguez. 

"Uber India, el viaje de regreso desde el aeropuerto de Bangalore no era exactamente lo que esperaba. El conductor estaba borracho y somnoliento. Tuve que tirar del coche a un costado y manejé todo el camino a casa. Cuadro con el conductor en el asiento del jinete desmayado. Necesitan arreglar esto", fue el texto que acompañó la publicación de Oruganti.

Sin embargo la respuesta de Uber no fue la esperada. Según el joven, la compañía no se disculpó por lo ocurrido y le hizo hincapié en que no debió hacerse cargo del viaje por "cuestiones de seguridad". 

Tags Relacionados:

India

Leer comentarios ( )

Te puede interesar

Hoy

Cuestión de confianza

Martín Vizcarra 

Alianza Lima 

Selección peruana 

Ricardo Gareca

Comisión Lava Jato

Keiko Fujimori 

ONPE

Elecciones 2018 

¿Dónde votar?

Miembro de Mesa 

en vivo
Ir a portada