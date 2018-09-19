Peculiar situación. Un sujeto, identificado como Surya Oruganti, compartió en su cuenta de Twitter que pidió un taxi por aplicativo y el conductor llegó ebrio al punto de recojo, el aeropuerto de Kempegowda, Bangalore, India.
Al percatarse del estado de taxista, el joven optó por tomar control del vehículo y conducir el mismo. A través de su red social, Oruganti incluso compartió un 'selfie' con el conductor inconsciente y un video donde evidencia su deplorable embriaguez.
"Uber India, el viaje de regreso desde el aeropuerto de Bangalore no era exactamente lo que esperaba. El conductor estaba borracho y somnoliento. Tuve que tirar del coche a un costado y manejé todo el camino a casa. Cuadro con el conductor en el asiento del jinete desmayado. Necesitan arreglar esto", fue el texto que acompañó la publicación de Oruganti.
@Uber_India, the ride back from Bangalore airport was not quite what I expected. The driver was drunk and drowsy. I had to pull the car over to the side and I drove all the way home. Pic with the driver in the rider seat passed out.— Surya Oruganti (@suryaoruganti) 9 de septiembre de 2018
You need to fix this @Uber , @Uber_Supportpic.twitter.com/G7LB0caeTM
Here's a video of the driver who was drunk enough to not know he was being recorded. He was not the driver claimed by the app either. pic.twitter.com/IPnwBkTZ7R— Surya Oruganti (@suryaoruganti) 9 de septiembre de 2018
Sin embargo la respuesta de Uber no fue la esperada. Según el joven, la compañía no se disculpó por lo ocurrido y le hizo hincapié en que no debió hacerse cargo del viaje por "cuestiones de seguridad".
Uber safety team promptly called back about 20 hours later. They said I shouldn't drive a cab because that's a safety issue. And that they'll educate the driver whatever that means and might terminate the driver if there's recurrence. #sorrynotsorry@UberINSupport @Uber_India— Surya Oruganti (@suryaoruganti) 15 de septiembre de 2018
