Real Hero 💪

Mr Rajesh Shukla was the 1st firemen who entered the burning building in Anaj Mandi of Delhi & saved 11 People.He injured his legs while rescuing victims & now recovering in LNJP Hospital.

Salute Sir 🙏Respect 🌺

More Power to your clan 💪 pic.twitter.com/TGe8nwMrIy