Hombre que grabó últimos minutos del avión de Azerbaijan Airlines se salvó de milagro

NEW: The man who filmed a video for his wife as the Azerbaijan Airlines fell from the sky, miraculously survived, filmed another video showing apparent shrapnel damage.

It is now suspected that the plane crashed after being hit by Russian air defenses.

Subkhon Rakhimov, the man… pic.twitter.com/Gln20M8FjL

— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 26, 2024