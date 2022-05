The first wedding dance of Viktor and Oksana had to take place at the Lviv hospital.



Oksana, a 23-y-old nurse from Lysychansk, lost her legs on 27 March from a Russian mine.



After 4 surgeries in Lysychansk, Oksana was evacuated to Dnipro & now to Lviv. pic.twitter.com/KoSxrcn6sg