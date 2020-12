1/4

Paris (France), 05/12/2020.- Firefighters extinguish a fire as several cars burn during a protest against France's controversial global security law, during a protest in a street between Porte des Lilas and Gambetta square, in Paris, France, 05 December 2020. The global security legislation passed by the French Parliament aims to ban the distribution of photos in which police officers and gendarmes can be identified in a way which is harmful to their image (EFE/Mohammed Badra).