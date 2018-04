#FBI, @DEAHQ, #USMS, & @StateINL announced addition of Rafael Caro‐Quintero to FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list. #RCQ is wanted for alleged involvement in the 1985 kidnapping & murder of DEA Special Agent Enrique Salazar. Call 1-800-CALL-FBI w/ tips. https://t.co/dJYdgg1gNFpic.twitter.com/7jlfD1pz7X