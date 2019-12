1/3

Helsinki (Finland), 08/12/2019.- Social Democratic Party of Finland (SDP) deputy leader Sanna Marin attends a SDP party event in Helsinki, Finland, 08 December 2019 (issued 09 December 2019), where she was elected to the post of prime minister. Marin, who has been a member of the Finnish Parliament since 2015 and the country's Transport Minister since June 2019, is to become the world's youngest prime minister at the age of 34. (Finlandia) EFE/EPA/KIMMO BRANDT