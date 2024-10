Florida: Al menos 16 personas murieron en el camino de destrucción de Milton

Yesterday, our Florida Team worked to move our flamboyance of 12 flamingoes to the storm safe Okapi Barn. 🏠️ This took a coordinated effort from the team to move the flock safely, including the creation of a chute system made to funnel them towards the transportation trailer. pic.twitter.com/38T9tNdpko

— ZooTampa at Lowry Park (@ZooTampa) October 9, 2024