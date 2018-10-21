Hoy

Martín Vizcarra 

ONPE: Dónde votar 

Elecciones 2018 

Miembro de Mesa 

Renzo Reggiardo 

Ricardo Belmont 

Daniel Urresti

Pedro Chávarry

JNE 

Congreso de la República

Alianza Lima 

Sporting Cristal

Universitario

Selección peruana 

Ricardo Gareca

Comisión Lava Jato

Keiko Fujimori 

ONPE

¿Dónde votar?

Alan García

Congreso 

Cristiano Ronaldo 

Lionel Messi

LO ÚLTIMO

EE.UU: Al menos 6 heridos tras tiroteo en inmediaciones de un estadio de la NFL

La policía informó que el sospechoso se encontraba a bordo de un vehículo gris o plateado durante el ataque .  

Estados Unidos

Tiroteo cerca de un estadio de NFL en la zona de Jacksonville. | Foto: Twitter / Captura

Tiroteo cerca de un estadio de NFL en la zona de Jacksonville. | Foto: Twitter / Captura

Tiroteo cerca de un estadio de NFL en la zona de Jacksonville. | Foto: Twitter / Captura

Redacción Redacción

La Policía de Jacksonville, Florida alertó a la ciudadanía de un tiroteo en inmediaciones del estadio de fútbol americano TIAA Bank. Hasta el momento, continúan inspeccionando el lugar.

Según la cuenta oficial de la policía de Jacksonville, el sospechoso estaría a bordo de un vehículo de color plata o gris. Según los testigos, el hombre se dio a la fuga. 

- NOTICIA EN DESARROLLO - 

Con información de la policía de Jacksonville.


Te puede interesar

Tags Relacionados:

Estados Unidos

Tiroteo

NFL

Leer comentarios ( )

Hoy

Martín Vizcarra 

ONPE: Dónde votar 

Elecciones 2018 

Miembro de Mesa 

Renzo Reggiardo 

Ricardo Belmont 

Daniel Urresti

Pedro Chávarry

JNE 

Congreso de la República

Alianza Lima 

Sporting Cristal

Universitario

Selección peruana 

Ricardo Gareca

Comisión Lava Jato

Keiko Fujimori 

ONPE

¿Dónde votar?

Alan García

Congreso 

Cristiano Ronaldo 

Lionel Messi

LO ÚLTIMO
Ir a portada