EE.UU: Al menos 6 heridos tras tiroteo en inmediaciones de un estadio de la NFL

La Policía de Jacksonville, Florida alertó a la ciudadanía de un tiroteo en inmediaciones del estadio de fútbol americano TIAA Bank. Hasta el momento, continúan inspeccionando el lugar.
Según la cuenta oficial de la policía de Jacksonville, el sospechoso estaría a bordo de un vehículo de color plata o gris. Según los testigos, el hombre se dio a la fuga.
At this time, six adults shot with three in critical condition. No suspect(s) in custody. https://t.co/Z3STG9dJlC— Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) 21 de octubre de 2018
#JSO has obtained surveillance footage of a possible suspect in a gray 4-door Nissan Altima or Maxima. They believe shooter came from passenger side. They’re looking into if this was gang related @ActionNewsJaxhttps://t.co/HsRLqKxIDV— Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) 21 de octubre de 2018
#BREAKING: JSO says multiple people have been shot on A Philip Randolph @ActionNewsJaxhttps://t.co/3S2zXPEHyq— Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) 21 de octubre de 2018
- NOTICIA EN DESARROLLO -
Con información de la policía de Jacksonville.
Leer comentarios ( )