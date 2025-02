Donald Trump afirma que USAID debería cerrar YA y argumenta corrupción

USAID IS DRIVING THE RADICAL LEFT CRAZY, AND THERE IS NOTHING THEY CAN DO ABOUT IT BECAUSE THE WAY IN WHICH THE MONEY HAS BEEN SPENT, SO MUCH OF IT FRAUDULENTLY, IS TOTALLY UNEXPLAINABLE. THE CORRUPTION IS AT LEVELS RARELY SEEN BEFORE. CLOSE IT DOWN!

— Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) February 7, 2025