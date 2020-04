6/11

Brooklyn (United States), 06/04/2020.- A healthcare worker in protective equipment walks near the triage tent set up outside the emergency room of the Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, 06 April 2020. New York City is still the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in the United States and there are continuing concerns that the health care system will be inundated with COVID-19 patients. (Estados Unidos, Nueva York) EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE