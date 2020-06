3/7

This photo taken on June 13, 2020 shows rescuers searching for survivors in the rubble of a building damaged by a tanker explosion near Wenling, in China's eastern Zhejiang province. - The number of people killed in a tanker truck explosion on a highway in eastern China has climbed to 18, with nearly 200 more injured, local authorities said on June 14. (Photo by STR / AFP) / China OUT