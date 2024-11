Presidente dominicano considera “acto terrorista” tiroteo a vuelo en Haití

Spirit Airlines flight NK951 attempting to land in Haitian capital Port-au-Prince has been struck by gunfire, forcing it to be diverted to the Dominican Republic.

At least one person, a flight attendant, was grazed by a bullet, a source said.

All flights in and out of the… pic.twitter.com/NBBOzvRRmI

— Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) November 11, 2024