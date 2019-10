4/5

Takeshita street, one of the most crowded and well-known shopping areas in the city, is pictured completely deserted in the Harajuku district of Tokyo on October 12, 2019, as the effects of Typhoon Hagibis begin to be felt in Japan's capital. - Powerful Typhoon Hagibis on October 12 claimed its first victim even before making landfall, as Japanese weather authorities issued a top-level emergency rain warning and millions were issued non-compulsory evacuation orders. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP)