4/5

21 March 2020, Schleswig-Holstein, Lübeck: An unemployed person asks for money at noon in Lübeck's pedestrian zone Breite Strasse. Since almost all shops have been closed to contain the coronavirus, and tourists are no longer allowed to travel to Schleswig-Holstein and therefore not to the Hanseatic city, his income has dropped by three quarters. Photo: Markus Scholz/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa (Photo by Markus Scholz/picture alliance via Getty Images)