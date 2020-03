7/7

NAIROBI, KENYA - 2020/03/04: Members of civil society chant slogans during a protest in Nairobi city demanding the government to stop direct flights between Kenya and China and via other airports fearing Coronavirus may spread into the country owing to trade ties and massive movement from Asian countries. The civil society also want government to take proactive role in sensitization campaigns and preparedness, as well as evacuate over 100 Kenyan students who are in Wuhan, the epicentre of Coronavirus outbreak. They presented the petition to the Ministry of Health, Interior and Ministry of Transport. Nigeria, Algeria and Egypt have so far confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in Africa. The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that Africas health system and infrastructure is fragile. (Photo by Billy Mutai/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)