Tangier (Morocco), 26/01/2024.- Members of the crew work on Peruvian Navy training ship BAP Union docks in Tangier, Morocco, 26 January 2024. The Peruvian Navy training ship BAP Union, commanded by a crew of 250, has arrived in Tangier, Morocco, where it will spend four days. The visit aims to promote culture and tourism and celebrate the 60th anniversary of the establishment of official relations between Peru and Morocco. BAP Union, the largest and fastest sailing ship in Latin America, is set to emulate the daring voyage undertaken by a Peruvian frigate in 1856. (Marruecos, Tánger) EFE/EPA/JALAL MORCHIDI