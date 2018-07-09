Justin Bieber confirmó su compromiso matrimonial con Hailey Baldwin y declaró su amor por la modelo en un mensaje que publicó en su cuenta de Instagram .

"Hailey, estoy muy enamorado de ti, estoy tan comprometido en pasar mi vida conociendo cada parte de ti, amándote pacientemente" , escribió el cantante en redes sociales.

Agregó que Baldwin representa el "amor de mi vida" y que "no me gustaría amar a nadie más". También se mostró impaciente por empezar su nueva etapa de vida al lado de su pareja.

"Me haces mucho mejor y nos complementamos el uno al otro tan bien. No puedo esperar por la mejor temporada de mi vida. Es gracioso porque ahora contigo todo parece tener sentido. La cosa que más me emociona es que mi pequeño hermano y hermana puedan ver otro matrimonio estable y buscar lo mismo”, indicó.

Confirmó además que su compromiso con Hailey se dio el último sábado en un lujoso resort en las Bahamas.

Y para cerrar su mensaje para todos sus seguidores, el canadiense citó un proverbio de la Biblia. "¡El que encuentra esposa encuentra algo bueno y obtiene favor del Señor! ¡Este es el año de favor!".