Justin Bieber confirmó su compromiso matrimonial con Hailey Baldwin y declaró su amor por la modelo en un mensaje que publicó en su cuenta de Instagram .
"Hailey, estoy muy enamorado de ti, estoy tan comprometido en pasar mi vida conociendo cada parte de ti, amándote pacientemente" , escribió el cantante en redes sociales.
Agregó que Baldwin representa el "amor de mi vida" y que "no me gustaría amar a nadie más". También se mostró impaciente por empezar su nueva etapa de vida al lado de su pareja.
"Me haces mucho mejor y nos complementamos el uno al otro tan bien. No puedo esperar por la mejor temporada de mi vida. Es gracioso porque ahora contigo todo parece tener sentido. La cosa que más me emociona es que mi pequeño hermano y hermana puedan ver otro matrimonio estable y buscar lo mismo”, indicó.
Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA VE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!” This is the year of favor!!!!
Confirmó además que su compromiso con Hailey se dio el último sábado en un lujoso resort en las Bahamas.
Y para cerrar su mensaje para todos sus seguidores, el canadiense citó un proverbio de la Biblia. "¡El que encuentra esposa encuentra algo bueno y obtiene favor del Señor! ¡Este es el año de favor!".
