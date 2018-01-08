Módulos Temas Día
Conoce a todos los ganadores de los 'Globos de Oro 2018' [FOTOS]

La edición número 75 de esta premiación se llevó a cabo el 7 de enero en el hotel Beverly Hilton, de Los Ángeles.

Ganadores de los Globos de Oro
Mejor Película Animada: "Coco" (Facebook/Globos de Oro)

Ganadores de los Globos de Oro
Mejor Actriz en una miniserie: Nicole Kidman - "Big Little Lies" (Facebook/Globos de Oro)

Ganadores de los Globos de Oro
Mejor actor secundario: Alexander Skarsgard - "Big Little Lies" (Facebook/Globos de Oro)

Ganadores de los Globos de Oro
Mejor actriz secundaria en una miniserie: Laura Dern - "Big Little Lies" (Facebook/Globos de Oro)

Ganadores de los Globos de Oro
Mejor canción original: "This is Me" - "The greatest showman"(Facebook/Globos de Oro)

Ganadores de los Globos de Oro
Mejor director de una película: Guillermo del Toro - "The Shape of Water" (Facebook/Globos de Oro)

Ganadores de los Globos de Oro
Mejor Actriz Drama - Elisabeth Moss - "The Handmaid's Tale" (Facebook/Globos de Oro)

Ganadores de los Globos de Oro
Mejor actriz en una película musical o comedia: Saoirse Ronan - "Lady Bird" (Facebook/Globos de Oro)

Ganadores de los Globos de Oro
Mejor Actor en una comedia o musical: James Franco - "The Disaster Artist" (Facebook/Globos de Oro)

Ganadores de los Globos de Oro
Mejor actor de televisión Comedia o Musical: Aziz Ansari - "Master of none" (Facebook/Globos de Oro)

Ganadores de los Globos de Oro
Mejor miniserie: "Big Little Lies" (Facebook/Globos de Oro)

Ganadores de los Globos de Oro
Mejor actriz secundaria en una película: Allison Janney - "I, Tonya" (Facebook/Globos de Oro)

Ganadores de los Globos de Oro
Mejor película extranjera: "In The Fade" (Facebook/Globos de Oro)

Ganadores de los Globos de Oro
Mejor actor secundario en una película: Sam Rockwell - "Three Billboardsoutside Ebbing, Missouri" (Facebook/Globos de Oro)

Ganadores de los Globos de Oro
Mejor música de película: Alexandre Desplat - "The Shape of Water" (Facebook/Globos de Oro)

Ganadores de los Globos de Oro
Mejor serie de televisión drama: "The Handmaid's tale" (Facebook/Globos de Oro)

Ganadores de los Globos de Oro
Mejor serie de televisión comedia o musical: "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Facebook/Globos de Oro)

Ganadores de los Globos de Oro
Mejor actor en una miniserie: Ewan McGregor - "Fargo" (Facebook/Globos de Oro)

Ganadores de los Globos de Oro
Mejor actriz en una película drama: Frances McDormand - "Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri" (Facebook/Globos de Oro)

Ganadores de los Globos de Oro
Mejor Guion: Martin McDonaugh - "Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri" (Facebook/Globos de Oro)

Ganadores de los Globos de Oro
Mejor actor en una película drama: Gary Oldman - "Darkest Hour" (Facebook/Globos de Oro)

Ganadores de los Globos de Oro
Mejor actriz en una serie de televisión comedia o musical: Rachel Brosnahan - "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Facebook/Globos de Oro)

Ganadores de los Globos de Oro
Mejor actor en una serie de televisión drama: Sterling K. Knight - "This is Us" (Facebook/Globos de Oro)

Ganadores de los Globos de Oro
Mejor película drama: "Three billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri" (Facebook/Globos de Oro)

Ganadores de los Globos de Oro
Mejor película comedia o musical: "Lady Bird" (Facebook/Globos de Oro)

Redacción PERU21
NOTA ACTUALIZADA

TODOS LOS GANADORES EN LOS GLOBOS DE ORO 2018

TELEVISIÓN

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE TV - SERIE LIMITADA
Nicole Kidman – "Big Little Lies" (GANADORA)

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE TV - COMEDIA O MUSICAL
Rachel Brosnahan – "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (GANADORA)

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE TV - DRAMA
Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid’s Tale" (GANADORA)

MEJOR ACTOR DE TV - DRAMA
​Sterling K. Brown, "This is Us" (GANADOR)

MEJOR SERIE DE TV - DRAMA
"The Handmaid’s Tale" (GANADORA)

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO - TV
Alexander Skarsgard – "Big Little Lies" (GANADOR)

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO - TV
Laura Dern – "Big Little Lies" (GANADORA)

CINE

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO
Sam Rockwell, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" (GANADOR)

MEJOR BANDA SONORA
"The Shape of Water" (GANADORA)

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL
"The Greatest Showman" – ‘This Is Me’ (GANADORA)

MEJOR ACTOR DE MUSICAL O COMEDIA
James Franco, "The Disaster Artist" (GANADORA)

MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA
"Coco" (GANADORA)

NOTA ORIGINAL

¡Atención! La Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood (HFPA) finalmente dio a conocer la lista de nominados a los 'Globos de Oro 2018' , en cine y televisión.

La edición número 75 de esta premiación será conducida por el conductor y cómico, Seth Meyers, y se llevará a cabo el 7 de enero en el hotel Beverly Hilton, de Los Ángeles.

¿Quieres saber quienes son las personas y producciones que se disputarán los premios en las siguientes categorías? Puedes leer la siguiente lista a continuación.

CINE

Mejor Película (Drama)

- 'Call Me by Your Name'
- 'Dunkirk'
- 'The Post'
- 'The Shape of Water'
- 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri'

Mejor actor (Drama)

- Timothée Chalamet, 'Call Me by Your Name'
- Daniel Day-Lewis, 'Phantom Thread'
- Tom Hanks, 'The Post'
- Gary Oldman, 'Darkest Hour'
- Denzel Washington, 'Roman J. Israel, Esq.'

Mejor actriz (Drama)

- Jessica Chastain, 'Molly's Game'
- Sally Hawkins, 'The Shape of Water'
- Frances McDormand, 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri'
- Meryl Streep, 'The Post'
- Michelle Williams, 'All the Money in the World'

Mejor actriz de reparto

- Mary J. Blige, 'Mudbound'
- Hong Chau, 'Downsizing'
- Allison Janney, 'I, Tonya'
- Laurie Metcalf, 'Lady Bird'
- Octavia Spencer, 'The Shape of Water'

Mejor actor de reparto

- Willem Dafoe, 'The Florida Project'
- Armie Hammer, 'Call Me by Your Name'
- Richard Jenkins, 'The Shape of Water'
- Christopher Plummer, 'All the Money in the World'
- Sam Rockwell, 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri'

Mejor Guión

- 'La forma del agua'
- 'Lady Bird'
- 'The Post: los oscuros secretos del Pentágono'
- 'Tres avisos por un crimen, Missouri'
- 'Apuesta maestra'

Mejor Película (Comedia/Musical)

- 'The Disaster Artist'
- 'Get Out'
- 'The Greatest Showman'
- 'I, Tonya'
- 'Lady Bird'

Mejor actor principal (Musical /Comedia)

- Steve Carell, 'Battle of the Sexes'
- Ansel Elgort, 'Baby Driver'
- James Franco, 'The Disaster Artist'
- Hugh Jackman, 'The Greatest Showman'
- Daniel Kaluuya, 'Get Out'

Mejor actriz principal (Musical/Comedia)

- Judi Dench, 'Victoria & Abdul'
- Helen Mirren, 'The Leisure Seeker'
- Margot Robbie, 'I, Tonya'
- Saoirse Ronan, 'Lady Bird'
- Emma Stone, 'Battle of the Sexes'

Mejor Director

- Guillermo del Toro, 'The Shape of Water'
- Martin McDonagh, 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri'
- Christopher Nolan, 'Dunkirk'
- Ridley Scott, 'All The Money in the World'
- Steven Spielberg, 'The Post'

Mejor película extranjera

- 'A Fantastic Woman'
- 'First They Killed My Father'
- 'In the Fade'
- 'Loveless'
- 'The Square'

TELEVISIÓN

Mejor Drama

- 'The Crown'
- 'Game of Thrones'
- 'The Handmaid's Tale'
- 'Stranger Things'
- 'This is Us'

Mejor actor (Drama)

- Jason Bateman, 'Ozark'
- Sterling K. Brown, 'This is Us'
- Freddie Highmore, 'The Good Doctor'
- Bob Odenkirk, 'Better Call Saul'
- Liev Schreiber, 'Ray Donovan'

Mejor actriz (Drama)

- Caitriona Balfe, 'Outlander'
- Claire Foy, 'The Crown'
- Maggie Gyllenhaal, 'The Deuce'
- Katherine Langford, '13 Reasons Why'
- Elisabeth Moss, 'The Handmaid's Tale'

Mejor comedia

- 'Black-ish'
- 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'
- Master of None
- SMILF
- Will & Grace

Mejor actor (Musical/Comedia)

- Anthony Anderson, 'Black-ish'
- Aziz Ansari, 'Master of None'
- Kevin Bacon, 'I Love Dick'
- William H. Macy, 'Shameless'
- Eric McCormack, 'Will & Grace'

Mejor actriz (Musical/Comedia)

- Pamela Adlon, 'Better Things'
- Alison Brie, 'Glow'
- Issa Rae, 'Insecure'
- Rachel Brosnahan, 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'
- Frankie Shaw, 'SMILF'

Mejor Miniserie

- 'Big Little Lies'
- 'Fargo'
- 'Feud: Bette and Joan'
- 'The Sinner'
- 'Top of the Lake: China Girl'

Mejor actor en miniserie

- Robert De Niro, 'The Wizard of Lies'
- Jude Law, 'The Young Pope'
- Kyle MacLachlan, 'Twin Peaks'
- Ewan McGregor, 'Fargo'
- Geoffrey Rush, 'Genius'

Mejor actriz en miniserie

- Jessica Biel, 'The Sinner'
- Nicole Kidman, 'Big Little Lies'
- Jessica Lange, 'Feud: Bette and Joan'
- Susan Sarandon, 'Feud: Bette and Joan'
- Reese Witherspoon, 'Big Little Lies'

Mejor actor secundario en miniserie

- Alfred Molina, 'Feud: Bette and Joan'
- Alexander Skarsgard, 'Big Little Lies'
- David Thewlis, 'Fargo'
- David Harbour, 'Stranger Things'
Christian Slater, Mr. Robot

Mejor actriz secundaria en miniserie

- Laura Dern, 'Big Little Lies'
- Ann Dowd, 'The Handmaid's Tale'
- Chrissy Metz, 'This is Us'
- Michelle Pfeiffer, 'The Wizard of Lies'
- Shailene Woodley, 'Big Little Lies'

Mejor película animada

- 'The Boss Baby'
- 'The Breadwinner'
- 'Ferdinand'
- 'Coco'
- 'Loving Vincent'

