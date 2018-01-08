NOTA ACTUALIZADA

TODOS LOS GANADORES EN LOS GLOBOS DE ORO 2018

TELEVISIÓN

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE TV - SERIE LIMITADA

Nicole Kidman – "Big Little Lies" (GANADORA)

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE TV - COMEDIA O MUSICAL

Rachel Brosnahan – "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (GANADORA)



MEJOR ACTRIZ DE TV - DRAMA

Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid’s Tale" (GANADORA)

MEJOR ACTOR DE TV - DRAMA

​Sterling K. Brown, "This is Us" (GANADOR)



MEJOR SERIE DE TV - DRAMA

"The Handmaid’s Tale" (GANADORA)



MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO - TV

Alexander Skarsgard – "Big Little Lies" (GANADOR)





MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO - TV

Laura Dern – "Big Little Lies" (GANADORA)



CINE

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

Sam Rockwell, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" (GANADOR)

MEJOR BANDA SONORA

"The Shape of Water" (GANADORA)



MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

"The Greatest Showman" – ‘This Is Me’ (GANADORA)

MEJOR ACTOR DE MUSICAL O COMEDIA

James Franco, "The Disaster Artist" (GANADORA)



MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA

"Coco" (GANADORA)



NOTA ORIGINAL

¡Atención! La Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood (HFPA) finalmente dio a conocer la lista de nominados a los 'Globos de Oro 2018' , en cine y televisión.

La edición número 75 de esta premiación será conducida por el conductor y cómico, Seth Meyers, y se llevará a cabo el 7 de enero en el hotel Beverly Hilton, de Los Ángeles.

¿Quieres saber quienes son las personas y producciones que se disputarán los premios en las siguientes categorías? Puedes leer la siguiente lista a continuación.

CINE

Mejor Película (Drama)

- 'Call Me by Your Name'

- 'Dunkirk'

- 'The Post'

- 'The Shape of Water'

- 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri'

Mejor actor (Drama)

- Timothée Chalamet, 'Call Me by Your Name'

- Daniel Day-Lewis, 'Phantom Thread'

- Tom Hanks, 'The Post'

- Gary Oldman, 'Darkest Hour'

- Denzel Washington, 'Roman J. Israel, Esq.'

Mejor actriz (Drama)

- Jessica Chastain, 'Molly's Game'

- Sally Hawkins, 'The Shape of Water'

- Frances McDormand, 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri'

- Meryl Streep, 'The Post'

- Michelle Williams, 'All the Money in the World'

Mejor actriz de reparto

- Mary J. Blige, 'Mudbound'

- Hong Chau, 'Downsizing'

- Allison Janney, 'I, Tonya'

- Laurie Metcalf, 'Lady Bird'

- Octavia Spencer, 'The Shape of Water'

Mejor actor de reparto

- Willem Dafoe, 'The Florida Project'

- Armie Hammer, 'Call Me by Your Name'

- Richard Jenkins, 'The Shape of Water'

- Christopher Plummer, 'All the Money in the World'

- Sam Rockwell, 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri'

Mejor Guión

- 'La forma del agua'

- 'Lady Bird'

- 'The Post: los oscuros secretos del Pentágono'

- 'Tres avisos por un crimen, Missouri'

- 'Apuesta maestra'

Mejor Película (Comedia/Musical)

- 'The Disaster Artist'

- 'Get Out'

- 'The Greatest Showman'

- 'I, Tonya'

- 'Lady Bird'

Mejor actor principal (Musical /Comedia)

- Steve Carell, 'Battle of the Sexes'

- Ansel Elgort, 'Baby Driver'

- James Franco, 'The Disaster Artist'

- Hugh Jackman, 'The Greatest Showman'

- Daniel Kaluuya, 'Get Out'

Mejor actriz principal (Musical/Comedia)

- Judi Dench, 'Victoria & Abdul'

- Helen Mirren, 'The Leisure Seeker'

- Margot Robbie, 'I, Tonya'

- Saoirse Ronan, 'Lady Bird'

- Emma Stone, 'Battle of the Sexes'

Mejor Director

- Guillermo del Toro, 'The Shape of Water'

- Martin McDonagh, 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri'

- Christopher Nolan, 'Dunkirk'

- Ridley Scott, 'All The Money in the World'

- Steven Spielberg, 'The Post'

Mejor película extranjera

- 'A Fantastic Woman'

- 'First They Killed My Father'

- 'In the Fade'

- 'Loveless'

- 'The Square'

TELEVISIÓN

Mejor Drama

- 'The Crown'

- 'Game of Thrones'

- 'The Handmaid's Tale'

- 'Stranger Things'

- 'This is Us'

Mejor actor (Drama)

- Jason Bateman, 'Ozark'

- Sterling K. Brown, 'This is Us'

- Freddie Highmore, 'The Good Doctor'

- Bob Odenkirk, 'Better Call Saul'

- Liev Schreiber, 'Ray Donovan'

Mejor actriz (Drama)

- Caitriona Balfe, 'Outlander'

- Claire Foy, 'The Crown'

- Maggie Gyllenhaal, 'The Deuce'

- Katherine Langford, '13 Reasons Why'

- Elisabeth Moss, 'The Handmaid's Tale'

Mejor comedia

- 'Black-ish'

- 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'

- Master of None

- SMILF

- Will & Grace

Mejor actor (Musical/Comedia)

- Anthony Anderson, 'Black-ish'

- Aziz Ansari, 'Master of None'

- Kevin Bacon, 'I Love Dick'

- William H. Macy, 'Shameless'

- Eric McCormack, 'Will & Grace'

Mejor actriz (Musical/Comedia)

- Pamela Adlon, 'Better Things'

- Alison Brie, 'Glow'

- Issa Rae, 'Insecure'

- Rachel Brosnahan, 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'

- Frankie Shaw, 'SMILF'

Mejor Miniserie

- 'Big Little Lies'

- 'Fargo'

- 'Feud: Bette and Joan'

- 'The Sinner'

- 'Top of the Lake: China Girl'

Mejor actor en miniserie

- Robert De Niro, 'The Wizard of Lies'

- Jude Law, 'The Young Pope'

- Kyle MacLachlan, 'Twin Peaks'

- Ewan McGregor, 'Fargo'

- Geoffrey Rush, 'Genius'

Mejor actriz en miniserie

- Jessica Biel, 'The Sinner'

- Nicole Kidman, 'Big Little Lies'

- Jessica Lange, 'Feud: Bette and Joan'

- Susan Sarandon, 'Feud: Bette and Joan'

- Reese Witherspoon, 'Big Little Lies'

Mejor actor secundario en miniserie

- Alfred Molina, 'Feud: Bette and Joan'

- Alexander Skarsgard, 'Big Little Lies'

- David Thewlis, 'Fargo'

- David Harbour, 'Stranger Things'

Christian Slater, Mr. Robot

Mejor actriz secundaria en miniserie

- Laura Dern, 'Big Little Lies'

- Ann Dowd, 'The Handmaid's Tale'

- Chrissy Metz, 'This is Us'

- Michelle Pfeiffer, 'The Wizard of Lies'

- Shailene Woodley, 'Big Little Lies'

Mejor película animada

- 'The Boss Baby'

- 'The Breadwinner'

- 'Ferdinand'

- 'Coco'

- 'Loving Vincent'

