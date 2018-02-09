Famoso por las películas Velvet Goldmine, Misión imposible 3, Match Point, entre otras producciones, el actor irlandés Jonathan Rhys-Meyers se encuentra en Cusco vacacionando con su esposa, la actriz Mara Lane, y su hijo Wolf.
“Fuimos a Perú por primera vez. J (Jonathan) quería ir y tuvimos una oportunidad”, escribió Mara en Instagram.
La pareja aprovechó este viaje para celebrar el primer cumpleaños de su pequeño hijo, quien nació en diciembre de 2016. Mara describió ese día en que nació como “el mejor de nuestras vidas” y que Jonathan ayudó en el nacimiento.
Los actores y su hijo se hospedan en un hotel cinco estrellas de Cusco y realizarán algunas actividades culturales, en las que ya estuvo incluida una visita a la ciudadela inca de Machu Picchu. Antes de llegar a Perú, estuvieron en Noruega.
We went to Peru for the first time (J has been wanting to go for a bit and we got a window of opportunity). We stayed at the lovely @casa_cartagena_cusco who have the most gracious, lovely staff and mouth watering food and then took the gorgeous @belmondhirambingham train through #SacredValley to Machu Picchu. This train may be my favorite train I have ever been on. 🤔 Yes, it is. The video after the front photo is how locals in Sacred Valley celebrate Christmas. I thought such a cool, interesting experience so wanted to share with you.
