¡De visita! Jonathan Rhys-Meyers está en Perú y no dudó en ir a Machu Picchu  [FOTOS]

El conocido actor de Hollywood disfruta de Cusco junto a su esposa, Mara Lane, y su hijo Wolf.

Redacción PERU21

Famoso por las películas Velvet Goldmine, Misión imposible 3, Match Point, entre otras producciones, el actor irlandés Jonathan Rhys-Meyers se encuentra en Cusco vacacionando con su esposa, la actriz Mara Lane, y su hijo Wolf.

“Fuimos a Perú por primera vez. J (Jonathan) quería ir y tuvimos una oportunidad”, escribió Mara en Instagram.

La pareja aprovechó este viaje para celebrar el primer cumpleaños de su pequeño hijo, quien nació en diciembre de 2016. Mara describió ese día en que nació como “el mejor de nuestras vidas” y que Jonathan ayudó en el nacimiento.

Los actores y su hijo se hospedan en un hotel cinco estrellas de Cusco y realizarán algunas actividades culturales, en las que ya estuvo incluida una visita a la ciudadela inca de Machu Picchu. Antes de llegar a Perú, estuvieron en Noruega.

